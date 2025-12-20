Steve Kerr Recalls Cooper Flagg Trade Plan Warriors Never Considered

Trade drama surrounds the Golden State Warriors. Dub Nation wonders what they will do with Jonathan Kuminga or if the deadline could see them make another seismic move to improve their 13-15 record. But actually managing the situations and figuring out what to do, that’s a complex process. Steve Kerr receives a lot of advice, and that doesn’t rule out fans’ absurd suggestions.

One of them mistook Cooper Flagg for the NFL’s Cooper Kupp. The Warriors’ head coach shared his experience with former player Tom Tolbert on his podcast. Kerr recalled one of the many fan mail suggestions he received, which proposed an unrealistic trade for Flagg, a touted generational prospect the Mavs drafted with their first pick.

“I remember last year before the draft I had a guy who kept emailing me and saying just offer Dallas three firsts for Cooper Kupp,” Kerr said on the Tom Tolbert Show. “The guy sent me like three of them but he kept calling him Cooper Kupp. I know we can get Cooper Kupp for three firsts. But Cooper Flagg, I don’t think that’s [happening]”.

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Would bringing Cooper Flagg to the Warriors have helped? There’s no doubt about that. But Tolbert sarcastically explained that a trade isn’t a one-way agreement. Even if the Warriors offered Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler, the Mavericks probably would have stayed put. And for good reason, considering Flagg recently dropped 42 against the Utah Jazz and is the leading contender to win Rookie of the Year.

If only the NBA business were simple enough for the Warriors to package three first-round picks for a transformational rookie. Sadly, it isn’t. The Mavericks were never trading Flagg, who they managed to pick despite having only a 1.8% chance at winning the lottery. And especially not after the recoil they faced from their fans for trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

But the Warriors are looking to improve their roster.

Warriors to take a buyer’s stance in the market

Stephen Curry has been going nuclear since his return from injury. However, the Warriors haven’t managed to find success even with their talisman’s breathtaking form. It’s clear that the team needs an injection of energy, especially some dynamic talents, to enhance their roster. Chris Haynes claims the Warriors find it in their best interest to invest in a talented center.

According to the insider, a few options have emerged for the Bay.

“They are looking for an athletic center, and so sources have relayed to me that a list of targets are Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton and Robert Williams,” Haynes reported.

The five is a position for the Warriors that requires some innovation. At the moment, Al Horford and Quinten Post offer three-point shooting. But aside from Gary Payton II, the Warriors don’t have a bona fide lob threat. With skilled passers like Green and Stephen Curry, having a presence above the rim could really help give their offense some life. At the same time, each of those names can protect the rim, allowing Draymond Green to operate at his natural power forward position.

The Warriors have several trade chips they can use. The most likely player seems to be Jonathan Kuminga, who becomes eligible for a trade on January 15. They can also use other young talents to make a decisive move to their roster. But do you think the Warriors will actually make this move? Let us know your honest views in the comments below.