Steve Kerr Regrets Revealing “Wrong Thing” After Breaking Childbirth News

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had much to be happy about in recent weeks. Last night, they blew a 17-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, head coach Steve Kerr was elated with one of his players. Nate Williams, who signed a two-way contract with the Dubs, enjoyed his best game for them. It turns out the 27-year-old player also experienced a magical moment off the court. His coach, though, revealed some lesser-known personal details in the process.

“He just had a baby, like right before all that,” Kerr said with a smile, before realizing he wasn’t supposed to disclose this information. “I don’t know if I was supposed to announce that or not. I keep saying the wrong thing this week… Anyway, it’s pretty impressive. Good to have young legs.”

Maybe Kerr slipped up a little bit, revealing a private update about the Warriors’ new addition. However, when he said he kept saying the wrong thing, he was referring to his mishaps with the media regarding Kristaps Porzingis’ injury updates over the last few days.

The news about Williams still came from the best place, though. Kerr loved his new player’s effort and scoring impact. The Warriors player scored 18 points, making three of his four three-pointers. It was on Valentine’s Day last month that he realized Kerr was interested in signing him. And only last week, when he spoke to the media in a G League commitment, he revealed the birth of his first child.

While media representatives congratulated Williams at that moment, the news was still largely under wraps. The Warriors player appears to be off social media, and the local news outlets never picked up on the trend either, so it’s understandable why Kerr regretted saying what he said in the moment.

Despite being a two-way player, the 27-year-old has been impactful in every opportunity he has gotten.

Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.

Williams was one of only two Warriors players to record a positive plus-minus against the Clippers. To put this in context, this was his fourth game in four nights (Friday with Santa Cruz, Saturday with Golden State, Sunday with Santa Cruz). Williams also impressed in his Santa Cruz debut last month, scoring 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block, while shooting 12 of 19 from the field, including three three-pointers, across 39 minutes.

While the front office has been taken to the cleaners for the passive approach to trades, they sure know how to spot talent the team needs. At first, it was Pat Spencer, whom Kerr believes thoroughly deserves an NBA roster spot, and now, they have struck gold with Williams, who showcases a polished scoring acumen.

In fact, the 27-year-old has arguably already made a strong case to earn a standard deal and the Dubs’ 15th roster spot. It’s especially vital to have a shot creator in the absence of Stephen Curry.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors are going to continue struggling after the recent injury update

The latest report on Stephen Curry determined he isn’t ready for any on-court activity yet. The Warriors’ talisman will be re-evaluated in ten days. That’s at least another five games that the four-time NBA champion is going to miss. The only problem with that is the Dubs’ inconsistent performances without him.

It looked certain that they would win against the Clippers. With the LA team trailing, it would have been a pivotal win to secure a play-in spot. However, the Warriors crumbled in the second half. They let a double-digit lead slip away, and relentless turnovers put any chances of a comeback to rest.

Eight of the Warriors’ 12 turnovers came in the second half alone. Kris Dunn intercepted two passes for easy dunks, one of which allowed them to take the lead for the first time since the score was 17-16. Without Porzingis, the Clippers put great pressure on the rim. They generated 62 points in the paint, in comparison to the Warriors’ 36.

It’s clear that being healthy is the only way to restore confidence within Dub Nation. Until then, players like Nate Williams need to get more chances to prove themselves for the long term. The Warriors still have the personnel to avoid sinking without Curry. However, they have failed to consistently maintain their high standards.