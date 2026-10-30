Steve Kerr Reveals Draymond Green’s In-Game Apologies as Warriors Duo Try to Move Past Last Season’s Fallout

Draymond Green is still adjusting to the Golden State Warriors’ new offensive system, and the transition has already brought some difficult moments. But instead of getting frustrated, Green has been going to Steve Kerr during games to apologize for his turnovers. However, rather than asking Green to abandon his instincts, Kerr has reassured him that the team needs time to settle into its new system. Their latest exchange also offers a glimpse into how the two are handling their relationship after last season’s public disagreement.

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Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, Kerr discussed Green’s performances and the connection he continues to share with Stephen Curry.

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“I think the connection is there with Steph, and offensively, he is making some great plays for us. The assists are there. He’s still getting used to the new stuff we’ve put in. We’re trying to get a little more organized and less chaotic than we’ve been in the past. Some of that organization and the flow that we’re trying to add to the game is a little different for him. He still needs some time. Our whole team needs some time to get organized and feel more comfortable with the new stuff that we’re putting in, but I have no doubt that he’ll get better with it in terms of the turnovers,” Kerr said.

Golden State wants to establish more consistent spacing and movement rather than relying as heavily on the unpredictable sequences that characterized its offense in previous seasons. Green has traditionally played a major role in initiating possessions, often directing teammates from the top of the key. Kerr now wants him to get down the floor earlier and space out on the perimeter, while guards and wings bring the ball up and start the action. The adjustment requires Green to trust his teammates with decisions he has frequently made himself.

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That’s a big change for a player whose passing has driven Golden State’s offense for more than a decade. Green admitted as much during training camp. “Learning a new offense. Kind of sped up,” he said. “It’ll come together eventually, but it’s going to take a little time.”

The turnovers are the main reason for the change. Golden State averaged 15.7 turnovers per game last season, tied for third-most in the league. Kerr used to allow Curry and Green five or six turnovers between them each game because they handled the ball so much. That allowance is gone.

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Steve Kerr and Draymond Green’s Relationship Has Come a Long Way Since Last Season

The latest conversation also carries significance because of the tension between Kerr and Green during the previous season. In December 2025, during a third-quarter timeout against the Orlando Magic, the two got into a heated argument. Green left the bench and went to the locker room. He came back to the bench for the fourth quarter but didn’t play again.

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Two days after the incident, Kerr took the blame.

“Monday night was not my finest hour, and that was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle,” he said. He also confirmed that he had apologized to Green, who apologized in return, and that both had apologized to the team.

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The disagreement was another reminder of the complicated relationship between the coach and forward. They had spent more than a decade together, winning four championships, but their competitive personalities had occasionally led to confrontations. The December incident became particularly visible because Green walked away from the bench during the game.

It wasn’t their only tense moment. Green later revealed on his podcast that Kerr once told him, “Man, it’s become incredibly hard to support you publicly.” Green’s response: “Don’t. I’m fine. I don’t need you to support me publicly.”

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By the end of the season, though, things had turned. At their exit meeting, Green thanked Kerr for being patient with him. In September, Kerr said he’d be asking for the same thing in return. “This year I need the same patience from him,” he said.

The coach explained how Green has responded when mistakes happen during games, including the apologies that have caught his attention.

“In terms of the turnovers, he’s come to me several times and apologized during games, and I said, don’t worry about it. We’re gonna give this time. I’m gonna give you patience. You give me patience, and we’re gonna get this where it needs to be, and I think it’s trending in the right direction,” Kerr said.

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For Green, the challenge is to maintain his impact as a passer while making better decisions. His ability to create opportunities for Curry remains important, but Kerr wants those possessions to develop with fewer unnecessary risks.

The Warriors are now trying to establish a more organized offense without losing the understanding that has made Green and Curry such an important partnership.

Green’s willingness to acknowledge his mistakes and Kerr’s response show how both are approaching the transition differently. Their ability to turn that understanding into more consistent performances will be an important part of Golden State’s progress.