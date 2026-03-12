Steve Kerr Reveals “Frustrated” Stephen Curry Still Hasn’t Practiced Amid Warriors Injury Update

The frustration is seeping in because the Golden State Warriors expected Stephen Curry to be back after the All-Star break. Now the locker room leader will be re-evaluated in 10 days. Amid this, the head coach, Steve Kerr, revealed the thought process of healing and coming back on the hardwood as the playoffs push remains a possibility.

“He’s frustrated,” Kerr appeared on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” on Wednesday to talk about Curry’s progression. “He wants to be out there for his guys. And that’s obviously been an injury that’s lasted a lot longer than anyone thought it would. And he’s dying to be out there, but there’s, you know, there’s not a whole lot that goes into it.

Well, he hasn’t practiced yet. He’s getting shots up, but he’s not in a place yet where we’re saying, ‘He’s going to be practicing anytime in the next few days.’ So it’s pretty methodical.”

According to Steve Kerr, the training staff, led by Rick Celebrini, is very cautious and wants to give Stephen Curry the best chance to return and stay healthy to finish the season strongly. This update is after the Warriors revealed that the 37-year-old veteran will continue to miss games. Curry has been out of action since January 30 due to “runner’s knee,” which typically consists of swelling and pain around the kneecap.

Initially, the Warriors hoped that the star would be back after the All-Star break. The re-evaluation period of 10 days means Curry misses at least the next six games. That would leave only 11 games for Stephen Curry in the regular season to make a push for the playoffs.

Stephen Curry’s promise to Draymond Green

The Warriors are sitting 9th in the Western Conference, with a 32-33 record after Tuesday’s 124-130 loss against the Chicago Bulls. The Dubs lost their third straight game, third in a row at home, and fifth of six overall. While the losses pile up, Stephen Curry made an important promise.

It was earlier this month, after the game against the Houston Rockets, which the Warriors won 115-114 in overtime. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Steph texted Draymond Green after the Rockets’ win and said, “Keep going. I know it’s tough, but promise you, I’m coming back.”

It’s definitely motivating for the rest of the Warriors teammates who are clutching their straws for a playoff spot. Since Curry’s absence, the team has lost 10 of those 15 matchups. Definitely a concerning figure for Steve Kerr, who will have to test his roster for another 6 games without the 12x All-Star.