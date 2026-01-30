Steve Kerr Reveals Private Chat With GM Mike Dunleavy on Warriors Trade Plan

The pressure has quietly mounted in the Golden State. And now, the margins are thinner than ever. The Golden State Warriors suffered their biggest setback of the season when Jimmy Butler went down with a season-ending injury, forcing the franchise into a delicate balancing act. At the same time, leaguewide speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo has reopened conversations the Warriors have long prepared for.

Amid all of that, head coach Steve Kerr offered rare insight into his ongoing communication with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., while making it clear that nothing concrete has reached his desk yet.

Kerr recently addressed Golden State’s trade posture, revealing that he and Dunleavy remain in constant contact, even if no tangible offers have surfaced. “I talk to Mike (Dunleavy Jr) pretty much every day, and he keeps me up to speed on stuff,” Kerr said. “But honestly, what he told me the other day was that everything’s going to go till the last second. There literally hasn’t been a single thing that he’s called me about where he said like ‘Hey, so and so offered this or that.’ Not one thing. So it’s all speculation at this point. It’s going to go down to the wire.”

The comments underline a familiar Warriors theme: internal clarity paired with external silence. While rumors swirl, Kerr emphasized that nothing actionable has materialized.

Golden State entered the season with contender expectations. Instead, inconsistency has defined the year. The Warriors currently sit eighth in the Western Conference at 27–22, fighting to stay clear of the Play-In mix. Even so, Stephen Curry continues to perform at an elite level. At 37, Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds across 38 games in his 16th NBA season.

That production only heightens the urgency. Maximizing Curry’s remaining prime years requires another impactful presence, especially after Butler’s injury reshaped the roster’s ceiling. Still, Kerr made it clear that his role stops short of roster construction.

“Separation of Church and State” Guides Kerr’s Approach

When asked directly about trade involvement following Butler’s injury, Kerr leaned into a philosophy he has consistently upheld. “The beauty of being a coach is that you don’t have to worry about any of that stuff. I believe in the separation of church and state. My job is to coach the team, and I’m focused on that,” Kerr said.

He followed by reiterating his trust in the Warriors’ decision-makers. “You know it’s Mike’s job and Joe’s job and the whole group to decide what decisions are made. I have great faith in what they do and in their decision-making, whatever it is, I know they are not going to jeopardize the franchise’s long-term future unless something really makes sense to them, and that’s for them to assess and decide.”

The message was consistent. Kerr stays informed, but the calls belong to the front office. That stance mirrors Dunleavy’s publicly stated philosophy. The Warriors have been careful with their future draft picks, acknowledging they value them more than most teams.

At the same time, Dunleavy has been clear that restraint disappears if a true superstar becomes available. “We’re probably more protective of them than most teams,” Dunleavy said. “The good news is, you know, if there’s a player that you can call on or reach out, you know, is available, we’re going to be in the game.”

That context explains why Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to loom so large in league discussions. Golden State is viewed as one of the few franchises capable of assembling a massive draft package, potentially including future first-round picks through 2032, along with young assets like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.

The Warriors have not rushed into marginal deals. History shows they only act when the payoff is franchise-shifting, as evidenced by last season’s deadline move for Butler. Kerr’s comments reinforce that approach. Communication is constant. Patience is intentional. And unless something truly changes the trajectory of the franchise, Golden State is content letting everything play out until the final moments.

With the deadline approaching and Antetokounmpo’s situation hovering in the background, the next move belongs entirely to the front office. Kerr has already said his part.