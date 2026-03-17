Steve Kerr Reveals Trigger Behind Kristaps Porzingis’ Bounce-Back for Warriors vs. Wizards

It was only the Washington Wizards, but the Golden State Warriors won’t care. They won for the first time after five games. Head coach Steve Kerr claimed his 600 win as a coach. Mainly, the Warriors saw a glimpse of hope. Kristaps Porzingis showed everything the Dub Nation wanted since being traded at the deadline.

The Latvian has dealt with a mysterious illness since his move to the Bay. It limited his production. However, he’s gradually worked up his tolerance. Tonight was his best game as a Warrior, scoring 30 off the bench to guide the team to a close win. And Kerr isn’t surprised to see a spring in Porzingis’ footsteps.

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“We’re also on the Kristaps Porzingis reunion tour. It’s kind of crazy. We’re playing every one of his former teams. You know, the Knicks, Washington, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, all five of his teams we’re seeing on this trip. So, players usually get up for playing against their old teams, and I think that’s the case with Kristaps,” Kerr said after the game.

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Imago Feb 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porziņġis (7) comes in as a substitute against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Wizards surely felt their former player’s hit. Porzingis didn’t just score effortlessly in Kerr’s eyes. He was the reason the Warriors kept control. Kristaps Porzingis got to the line 14 times, keeping Washington at bay. And defensively, the former Hawks center was every bit the rim protector you expect him to be. Porzingis added three blocks and two steals in his 25 minutes.

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Maybe it’s the magic touch of playing against his former teams. These are sides that decided moving on from Porzingis was better for their future. Right or wrong, it’s a grudge that players don’t move past easily. Porzingis has those sentiments in his radar as he goes up against his former teams over the Warriors’ next three games.

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Kristaps Porzingis isn’t at his best yet

Dub Nation hasn’t had the chance to truly enjoy Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian star has barely stitched together a run of consistent games. However, after a long wait, his health seems to be improving. The 30-point performance proved he’s one step closer to having a high usage rate for the team.

But Porzingis admitted he isn’t fully there yet.

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“No, I still got to be a little lighter on my feet, for sure. But I’m moving better. I can feel it more and more better. But yeah, I still got a pretty good way to go obviously. So each game just take a step forward and I’ll be alright,” said the Warriors center.

Kristaps Porzingis has suffered from illness troubles since last season. Add on top of that the physical injuries, and you understand why recovering is going to take some time. But he’s taken a step in the right direction. Since returning, this is the “best” Kristaps Porzingis felt. That was evident in his energetic play on both ends of the court.

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It’s his history with frequent injuries that advises caution. Porzingis and the Warriors don’t mind walking instead of sprinting to get him healthy. The goal is clear. Stephen Curry is still working his way back to being fit. The Warriors just need to ensure both of them are available during the important stretch of the season, which comes close to the playoffs.

What did you make of Porzingis’ performance today? Let us know your views in the comments below.