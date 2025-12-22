Steve Kerr Reveals What Will Force Him to Retire After Stephen Curry Chapter Ends

Steve Kerr entered the season hoping the Golden State Warriors would secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference before the new year. Instead, Golden State sits eighth at 14-15. The disappointing start has raised questions around the league, with growing uncertainty surrounding the direction of the franchise and even the future of the championship-winning head coach.

“First of all, I will never leave Steph Curry. I can tell you that,” Kerr told host Zena Keita on the Athletic Show, after she pointed out whether he’ll think about joining a new team if Stephen Curry retired hypothetically.

While Kerr made it pretty clear that he’s not leaving Stephen Curry’s side anytime soon, or rather until he calls it quits, he did suggest that traveling might eventually force him out of this job. After all, he just turned 60 this year and isn’t the freshly turned player turned analyst turned head coach anymore.

“I don’t know. I think the one thing that I think will take me out of coaching is the travel, honestly. Just the number of late-night flights and 3:00 a.m. arrivals.”

Imago Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

“It’s hard to say. I mean, I don’t see myself just quitting coaching after this year, but there will come a time when there’s going to have to be some decisions made. Warriors, myself, my family, what we want to do, and all of that. So, that’s fine. That’s coming at some point,” the longtime Warriors head coach further concluded.

A pretty good example of the hectic traveling schedule NBA coaches and players have to face just came up earlier this season, when the Warriors had to play seven games in 12 days over five cities in November. This ultimately took a toll on Stephen Curry, who then had to deal with an illness and was seen sniffling and coughing, even missing several games because of the same.

While Steve Kerr did not have to take the court, it’s safe to assume that this kind of back-and-forth isn’t something his body is able to take now on a regular basis. Still, he did mention that he’s not planning to retire from his beloved job at the end of the season, at least. But either way, that day will arrive eventually, and Kerr believes that it will be a major transition in his life.

The former Team USA head coach is currently on an expiring deal and has yet to sign an extension past the 2025-26 season. While he’s previously stated that he’s “very comfortable” being on such a deal, if the Dubs don’t reach their goal, many believe that it might mark the end of Kerr’s reign in San Francisco.

Steve Kerr reveals quitting coaching won’t be easy for him

Almost every NBA player goes through a massive change once he decides to call it quits in the league. It’s a life-changing moment for most, as they have to bid farewell to the one thing that’s been a constant in their lives for almost forever. It’s safe to say that it’s not easy, but they have to get on with it. However, that transition never came in Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s life.

That’s because as soon as he decided to hang up his boots on the court, he was offered a job at TNT, which he happily took, and then soon he transitioned into coaching. So, technically, Kerr never went away from basketball, not even for a year or so. But with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green entering the twilight of their careers, he believes that his time also might be near.

“I might go through that when I retire from coaching because it’s going to be a much more difficult transition for me, but I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Kerr said. “And that’s a kind of uneasy feeling inside because I’ve basically known what I wanted to do and what I’ve been able to do my entire life.”

USA Today via Reuters June 1, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9, left) and head coach Steve Kerr (right) talk during media day of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“And whenever I decide to call it quits coaching-wise, I will definitely have an interesting, hopefully not too difficult transition, but it will be a major transition for me,” he further stated. The veteran head coach revealed that once he steps away from the sidelines, he’ll face a major shock in his life. After all, he’s been around the sport since he gained consciousness in his life.

However, it’s just something that Steve Kerr will have to come to terms with in the end, as the rest of peers have. Nonetheless, before that, he’s got a lot to look forward to, as there’s still a battle to be fought. He and his Warriors are still pretty much in the playoff race, and who knows? A move or two here and there could put them back in contention.