Steve Kerr’s Championship Plans Meet Roadblock as Jonathan Kuminga’s True Mindset Emerges

Man, the Warriors’ offseason feels like walking a tightrope, doesn’t it? On one side, you’ve got Steph’s fading prime and Draymond’s podcast-fueled drama. On the other, the massive question mark hanging over Jonathan Kuminga. Everyone’s waiting to see if this young star and the dynasty coach can finally sync up. The tension’s been simmering for years, but now? It feels like the pot’s about to boil over.

Then, bam. A bombshell analysis drops that doesn’t just hint at trouble- it predicts a full-blown collapse. The kind of take that makes you go, “Oof, they really went there.” It cuts straight to the heart of why this partnership might be doomed, no matter how badly the Dubs need Kuminga’s athleticism. Brace yourself, Dub Nation- this ain’t pretty.

On a recent Locked On Warriors episode, insider Evan Giddings laid it out brutally. He predicted Steve Kerr will try giving Kuminga minutes early next season, but the moment the inevitable “roller-coaster” hits? “He’ll lose faith in Kuminga. Kuminga will be back in the doghouse, and we’re right back to square one.” Giddings didn’t mince words: “As long as Steve Kerr is there, this relationship can’t be fixed.” The core issue? Kuminga wants a starring role now, while Kerr needs him to buy into the system and wait his turn.

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr signals to the team during the game against the Denver Nuggets in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

This isn’t just speculation- it’s rooted in a painful pattern. Remember Kuminga getting zero minutes in 22 straight games last winter? Former Warrior DeMarcus Cousins blasted Kerr, claiming he “ruined that relationship with the DNPs” and pointing to a track record of struggling with young talent (Jordan Poole being the lone exception, shipped out right after thriving).

The tension peaked when Kerr got “incensed” after Kuminga repeatedly ignored Steph Curry to create his own shot. It’s a fundamental clash: system vs. individual growth. Kerr’s famed “joy, competitiveness, mindfulness, compassion” philosophy works magic with vets, but grates on a young star itching to explode. Now, with Jimmy Butler’s $55.5M salary squeezing the cap, patience is thinner than ever. But the real shocker? What Kuminga did with his wallet…

Kuminga’s contract rejection screams “I’m out”

Here’s the undeniable proof of Kuminga’s mindset: he reportedly turned down a five-year, $150 million extension last fall. Let that sink in. $150 million! Giddings called it the ultimate signal: “It means he wants out… Turning down that money to demand $25M isn’t a pay cut – it’s saying, ‘I won’t stay long-term.'”, That rejection wasn’t about a few extra million- it was a declaration of independence. He’d rather bet on himself via the $7.9M qualifying offer than commit to Kerr’s vision.

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The urgency to trade him is real. Giddings stressed, “The Warriors absolutely should’ve traded Kuminga already,” fearing they’ll lean on a player who “doesn’t want to be featured Golden State’s way.” Picking up that QO? That’s how players force exits. And the market’s listening- Phoenix, Sacramento, and Chicago have all sniffed around, though offers so far (like the Kings’ lowball package) got laughed out the room. Teams know he’s available.

Kuminga’s playoff explosion (20.8 ppg when Steph was hurt) only made this mess messier. It proved his talent is real… and that he thrives outside Kerr’s rigid system. With his camp signaling he wants “his own team,” the Dubs face a brutal truth: holding him risks locker-room poison, but trading him admits a massive development failure. Either way, this marriage looks headed for divorce court. The only question is what scraps Golden State salvages.