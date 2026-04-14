Steve Kerr’s Comments About Warriors Bleak Future Has Caused Turmoil Inside Franchise: Reports

In a season defined by a knee injury to Stephen Curry, a season-ending ACL tear for Jimmy Butler, and a final record of 37-45, the truth was hard. What Steve Kerr could not have fully anticipated is how directly his public honesty would reverberate inside the franchise he has built into one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

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New York Tim Nick Friedell, the Warriors’ primary beat reporter at the network, detailed the internal damage in a profile of Kerr’s turbulent season. “At times, the weight of expectations has shown,” Friedell wrote. “His blunt assessment of the Warriors as a ‘fading dynasty’ drew fan backlash and, at times, his honest public assessments created internal frustration, league sources said.”

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The specific comment in question came in late December 2025. This was days after a heated sideline confrontation with Draymond Green during a win over the Orlando Magic that saw Green leave the bench mid-game. Kerr, reflecting on the incident at a subsequent media session, framed the team’s situation with the kind of blunt clarity that defined him. “We are no longer the ’17 Warriors, dominating the league,” he told reporters. “We are a fading dynasty. We know that. Everyone knows that. We know where we are.”

The remark was both accurate and costly. Accurate because the Warriors finished the 2025-26 season locked into the tenth seed in the Western Conference and are heading for a play-in gauntlet without the full version of their two best players. Curry has been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a lingering knee injury, and according to The Athletic, the team considered not bringing him back even for the play-in. Furthermore, Butler suffered a season-ending ACL tear earlier in the campaign.

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Friedell noted earlier in the season that the Warriors were still unable to settle on a rotation midway through the year. He added that Kerr’s management of Jonathan Kuminga, who was ultimately traded to Atlanta, had produced significant internal friction. The “fading dynasty” comment landed on top of an already strained environment.

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The season’s dysfunction extended beyond Kerr’s comments. After Golden State defeated the Magic on the night Green left the bench, Kerr acknowledged the confrontation publicly, saying, “I regret my actions in that exchange. I apologised to Dray, he apologised to me, we both apologised to the team. Not my finest hour.” That level of self-accountability is consistent with Kerr’s public persona, being a coach who owns his mistakes as readily as he names his team’s limitations. It is also, per Friedell’s reporting, the specific quality that periodically created the friction he is now being reported on.

Kerr’s own future has been the subject of conflicting reports all season. The Ringer’s Logan Murdock reported in January that his assistant coaches were operating under the assumption that 2025-26 would be his last. On the Warriors Plus/Minus podcast, Friedell himself said he was confident Kerr would return, citing the coach’s partnership with Curry as the decisive factor. “There’s not another person you’re going to plug in that’s going to take them to some other spot more than Steve Kerr,” Friedell said on the podcast. “Plus, the fact that Steph wants him and they have a partnership for all these years.”

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The Same Honesty From Kerr That Frustrated the Franchise Is Why Stephen Curry Doesn’t Want Anyone Else

Friedell’s sourcing pointed in two directions at once. League sources told him that Kerr’s honest public assessments created internal frustration. Friedell himself, in a separate context on the same beat, also reported that Stephen Curry wants Kerr back and reportedly made it clear that there was no credible replacement for what the two have built together over more than a decade. While both things are true, they are also inseparable.

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Imago Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What makes Curry trust Kerr is the exact thing that intermittently troubles the organization. Kerr fails to effectively manage their superiors. His public remarks are not adjusted to consider the franchise’s image or the players’ sensitivities. He publicly announced to a camera, while the dynasty was weakening, that it was indeed weakening. Having won four championships with Kerr and playing his best years within this system, Curry likely recognizes that the coach who declared the end of an era is also the one who will always be honest, never distorting the truth to protect his job or to allow talented players to remain complacent with average play.

What Friedell’s reporting captured was the tension at the heart of the Warriors’ heading into this offseason. They have a head coach whose honesty created internal frustration, as well as a franchise player who reportedly will not accept a replacement for that head coach. The “fading dynasty” comment did not cause the dynasty to fade. The dynasty is fading because Curry is 38, Butler’s knee is in pieces, and the roster around them was never rebuilt properly after 2022. What Kerr said out loud was what every person in the building already knew.