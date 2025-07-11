Steve Kerr’s Excuse for Jonathan Kuminga Triggers $20M Dilemma for Warriors, Per Insider

Almost every team around the league is making moves. Some are cutting costs, some are happy with the squad and going the extra mile to keep the core, while the rest are forming what suits them best. The Thunder’s victory introduced a new blueprint and also a new target for the rest of the league. But amidst one of the most happening offseasons, the Bay has been silent. There have only been rumors thus far, but Mike Dunleavy has yet to take any action. What’s causing the holdup? A problem that the Golden State Warriors have been battling for the past few seasons.

Jonathan Kuminga is no longer under contract, but as a restricted free agent, the Warriors still hold the power to match any offer sheet he receives. So far, no such offers have come through—not necessarily because teams doubt his talent, but because they remain unsure about just how well they can utilize the 22YO Warrior headache. Still, that lingering uncertainty doesn’t erase the flashes of brilliance Kuminga has already shown.

He’s an explosive athlete with game-changing potential, and he proved as much when he stepped up as a primary scorer during Steph Curry’s absence against the Timberwolves. Yet despite that, head coach Steve Kerr remained hesitant to give him a permanent spot in the starting lineup. For a player who has delivered when called upon, the question remains: how much more must Kuminga do before he’s seen as a cornerstone rather than a question mark?

Locked on Warriors’ Charlie Walters isn’t convinced by Kerr’s reasoning. “You’re telling me I can’t play arguably the most talented kid on the roster because two of our three best players are unfortunately turnover-prone? I don’t buy it,” he said on the podcast. Walters feels there is something more to the strained relationship between Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr.

via Imago IMAGN

“I love Steph Kerr. I think he’s a great coach in almost every aspect of everything he does. Unfortunately, there is something weird with his feelings about Kuminga. Whether it’s a mental block, whether there’s something we don’t know about, whether Kuminga’s work ethic behind the scenes is not up to par, I have no idea. But it all makes me uncomfortable and sad,” he added on the podcast. This reflects a broader sentiment shared by those who’ve watched Kuminga show clear growth on the court but still struggle to earn consistent trust from Steve Kerr.

Despite Kuminga’s athleticism and scoring ability, his role has remained inconsistent, often sidelined in key stretches. And now with no offers coming and the Warriors not willing to meet Kuminga’s demands, what is the next step, and to be more specific, his future?

The Warriors only stand to lose from the Jonathan Kuminga saga

So far, the Golden State Warriors have positioned themselves to match any offer that Kuminga draws. The Sacramento Kings are a team that seems heavily interested in acquiring the young forward. However, those negotiations haven’t reached a significant point. Walters thinks there’s a good chance Kuminga remains with the Warriors at the start of the season.

They did forward a $7.9 million offer. However, if they do view the explosive forward as a trade chip, they need to inflate his value. And aside from other teams hesitating to provide Kuminga with a big contract, even the Warriors don’t have enough data to understand what Kuminga is truly worth. But still, Walter thinks that for it to be valuable, they need to pay JK handsomely.

“Look, in order to make him a really valuable trade candidate in terms of return, he is going to have to be paid pretty well. And that means at least $20 million, if not $25 to $30 million. That means that the Warriors have to at least be comfortable with the idea of being stuck with that. And it doesn’t seem that they are,” he said on Locked on Warriors.

If Kuminga can’t find a new home in the offseason, the qualifying offer will stand. That doesn’t bode well for the Warriors, as moving Kuminga is essential to make upgrades around their roster. They have been linked to Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton. But till they figure out what to do with Kuminga, the franchise can’t act on any of their desires.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The situation can’t just be left unaddressed. In the last few years from Stephen Curry, the Warriors want to be primed for championships. However, that will require them to make swift decisions. Until the Jonathan Kuminga rock falls, the Warriors will remain stagnant. What do you think the Warriors should do? Let us know your views in the comments below.