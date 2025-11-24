Steve Kerr’s Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update Indicates Worrying Signs for Warriors

The Warriors didn’t panic when Jonathan Kuminga had to leave the game against the Spurs in just 12 minutes. It looked to be a temporary issue where rest would allow JK to return going forward. However, five games later, worry has swarmed over Steve Kerr. Kuminga has been listed out against the Utah Jazz, a sixth straight game missed. But that’s not the worst part.

Kerr has heard mixed views. The medical staff sees Kuminga as being day-to-day. But the athletic forward hasn’t been able to do live drills. In speaking to the 23-year-old, Kerr understands that Kuminga isn’t feeling as mobile on the floor. Because of this, the Warriors HC couldn’t provide an encouraging update.

“He’s got to tell you where he is … We didn’t do scrimmages, but we did live-drill work, and he barely did any of that. So, not moving well. The training staff is working with him. I have no idea when he’s going to play,” Kerr said of Kuminga’s possible return date according to The Athletic. Kerr also added that he wasn’t able to get in touch with the forward.

“I didn’t talk to him today. I was hoping that he was gonna scrimmage today, but he didn’t do that. So, it’s obviously worse than we thought, but I haven’t talked to him about it yet.” It builds up further tension between the Warriors and Kuminga.

After regaining a position in the starting lineup, JK has found himself back on the second unit. He’s gone through a shooting slump, going 18-47 from the field in the four games prior to suffering from bilateral knee tendonitis. For the season, Kuminga is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

JK will hope it’s nothing serious. After a contract stalemate ended with him signing a two-year extension with the intention of tearing up the agreement after this season, health is essential for Kuminga to land a lucrative extension. Whether that’s finding a new environment or renegotiating with the Warriors, the promising forward needs to do all the talking on the hardwood.

Subsequently, the Warriors are finding life to be difficult without Kuminga. Steve Kerr may not have always been confident in his talents. But there was an evident shift in his energy this season. Without JK, the Warriors are crumbling.

The Warriors will hope Jonathan Kuminga can return soon

Until last season, Kerr’s reluctance to play Jonathan Kuminga led to the forward’s unsettled demeanor with the Warriors. But he’s seen clear improvements that have aided the Warriors this season. And with injuries beginning to mount on the team as well, Kerr is praying for some good news with Kuminga.

“We missed him. When we played in Miami, missing all our guys, the other night (against Portland), we looked tired. We need him,” said the Warriors head coach.

As much as JK may have struggled scoring the ball, his athleticism brings some grit to the Warriors. He leads the Warriors in rebounding this season, at 6.6. Without that ferocity on the glass, the Warriors have struggled to contain taller players. Over the five games he has missed, the Warriors have given up 14.2 offensive rebounds.

Those additional possessions opponents generate have resulted in 19.2 second-chance points. The Warriors only average 13, creating a stark disparity. Furthermore, without JK’s slashing skills, the Bay also ranks last in points in the paint over the last five games. Clearly, Kuminga’s absence has created a crater, and the Warriors don’t have any repairs for it except hoping he returns as soon as possible.

At this point, his role or minutes don’t matter more than the energy Jonathan Kuminga brings to the floor every night. Steve Kerr’s update does probe some concerns. Imaging should provide all the answers. However, if it is indeed an extensive problem, the Warriors’ system could be doomed unless they make some moves at the deadline.

Yet, that would solve just one aspect of missing Kuminga. Trayce Jackson-Davis can manage to grab rebounds and secure the rim. But JK can turn into a scoring engine, especially against hard-nosed defenses like the Thunder. And in order to be one of the top teams, having offensive depth has become the norm. That’s where the Warriors will need multiple personnel to cover for Kuminga’s absence.

That could be through De’Anthony Melton, who will be re-evaluated at the end of this month. But even then, the Warriors will pray they can have Jonathan Kuminga healthy for most of the season. He has become an essential piece. Without him, the Warriors and Steve Kerr may take a long time to find some fixes to their prevalent issues.