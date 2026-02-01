Steve Kerr’s Latest Jonathan Kuminga Update Fuels Trade Talk After Steph Curry Health Confession

The Golden State Warriors are running out of time to fix their issues. With the NBA trade deadline approaching in under a week and the team’s final game before the deadline set for Tuesday, uncertainty is creeping in that the organization cannot ignore. Injuries are beginning to pile up, and now, head coach Steve Kerr has addressed one of them.

According to Warriors reporter Dalton Johnson, Kerr spoke to forward Jonathan Kuminga, who told the coach that his knee is doing better. However, Kerr was unsure whether Kuminga would be able to play on Tuesday against the Sixers.

The timing of the update is hard to overlook. With that day being the team’s last chance to send Kuminga away before front offices around the league lock in their final choices, sitting Kuminga might be key.

It would let the Dubs trade him in the middle of the game, similar to earlier this year, when Trae Young was traded to the Washington Wizards during the Atlanta Hawks’ game on the same night. However, the inability to have him roll out presents a lack of reliability, which can add tension in terms of potential offers.

Kerr was equally candid when addressing how Stephen Curry’s injuries have quietly increased since the team lost Jimmy Butler to an ACL injury for the season. While the guard’s minutes haven’t spiked up, the strain on him is subtler.

“He’s playing longer stretches,” Kerr said of Curry. “Some of that by design, some of it just because subs couldn’t get in for a couple of minutes. So it definitely puts a lot more stress on Steph’s shoulders, not having Jimmy next to him to create shots, to take over the offense when needed.”

Now, things are a bit more dire. An MRI revealed that Curry is dealing with Runner’s Knee, a condition which also had him sidelined against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Kerr made it clear that the team is carefully monitoring him ahead of the All-Star break and with the need to keep winning intensifying.

Stephen Curry’s Health and Jonathan Kuminga’s Timing Are Raising Deadline Questions

Stephen Curry‘s knee issue has forced the Warriors into a delicate balancing act, which Steve Kerr admitted requires constant coordination between coaching and performance staff. The challenge isn’t about whether Curry can play, but if he should shoulder the usual load he does when physical defenses becomes the norm in the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) walks off the court after being removed from the game during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Without Butler, Kerr noted how teams like the Detroit Pistons, who they played the night Curry was injured, are equipped to guard him aggressively, with athletic defenders capable of chasing him across the team’s trademark off-ball actions.

That’s what makes a potential Kuminga trade hard to commit to. At his best, Kuminga is an athletic relief, someone who could consistently attack the rim, draw attention, and ease the pressure on Curry. Entering the deadline, the uncertainty around his knee might push the team to make a move for someone who can contribute immediately.

The Warriors cannot be patient any more. With Curry’s health needing management and Kuminga missing at the worst moment, Kerr’s honesty has highlighted a reality: every decision could make or break the team’s season.