Steve Kerr’s Meeting With Media Executives Fuels Exit Talk From Warriors HC Role: Report

For the first time in a decade, Steve Kerr’s future is uncertain. The Warriors head coach shared an emotional moment with his constants, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, after being eliminated by the Phoenix Suns. That image could just be the last of Kerr’s legendary stint with the Golden State Warriors. His actions may have just added fuel to the growing suspicions.

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According to Front Office Sports, the nine-time NBA champion is willing to share his expertise in a different capacity. Kerr is open to returning to broadcasting for the first time since taking over as the Warriors head coach in 2014. The reports claim Kerr is already garnering interest from the NBA’s three media partners – ESPN, NBC, and Amazon Prime.

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Front Office Sports noted, “He has been meeting with media agents. One source said these meetings have happened over the past several years and were focused on larger projects”.

Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Warriors front office and Steve Kerr are yet to make their own decisions. Notably, the franchise head coach reportedly wants to take a week or two before starting conversations about his coaching future. In the meantime, it seems the former Bulls three-point specialist is preparing backup options in case the franchise decides to go with a new leader.

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Kerr previously worked as a broadcaster for TNT across two stints. His last appearance for Turner came in 2014. His intelligence and hands-on experience are valuable assets in the broadcasting space. However, these attributes will only be relevant if Kerr has reached the end of the line with the Warriors.

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So far, the franchise hasn’t said anything, nor has Steve Kerr. But it still felt like an end.

Draymond Green felt the end

The moment Kerr hugged both Curry and Green said a lot. It didn’t need words. For the first time, the Warriors’ head coach showed vulnerability and reminisced on their time together. He didn’t know what the future holds for him. But to Draymond Green, who has spent 12 seasons with Kerr, that felt like a final goodbye.

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“I hope he’s our coach next year. I also hope I’m on this team next year. We also don’t know that, which we’ll get into. But I don’t know, man. It felt like that was it. It really felt like that was it. Is it? I don’t know. Like I said, I hope not. But for some reason, it just felt like that was it,” Green said on his podcast.

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The reports also suggest the Warriors are looking into a fresh face to begin a new campaign. Florida Gators head coach and NCAA champion, Todd Golden, is currently seen as the frontrunner to replace Steve Kerr. But there are also contradictory reports suggesting Golden wants to continue coaching Florida.

If NBA experience is the calling, Bolly Donovan is also an option after departing from the Chicago Bulls.

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But the Warriors won’t act hastily when making this decision. At this point, despite a disappointing few years, Kerr still showed the strength of his philosophies. Particularly, before Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury, the Warriors looked set for a top-six finish. He also lost Stephen Curry for two months.

Kerr was forced to salvage the situation rather than having a fair run in the quest for a fifth championship with the organization. Nonetheless, the decision the Warriors make in the coming weeks will dictate the franchise’s future trajectory. Kerr offers stability and comfort as a successful head coach who deeply understands the team’s dynamics. He managed the same set of stars and became the mastermind of the NBA’s last recognised dynasty.

Replacing him means starting fresh and losing out on the glue that kept the locker room together. However, with these being the ‘fading’ years, there’s a sense of urgency within the organization. If they do decide to go in another direction, Steve Kerr won’t carry any bitterness.

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He’s built a special connection with the franchise. All he wants is the best for the Warriors, and particularly the humans he coached over his 12 years. Many wish he gets one last run with this team. Only time will reveal the Warriors’ thought process. Until then, everything stays in limbo.