The drama surrounding the Sunday night match-up between Warriors and Celtics doesn’t seem to end. Even after a day, the refs came back with a jab aimed at the Dubs. Today, Steve Kerr has made his frustration with NBA flopping increasingly clear this season, even suggesting that the Warriors may have to adopt the same tactics to keep up with their opponents. But the comments took an ironic turn.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just hours after the Warriors coach joked about teaching defenders to exaggerate contact, the NBA announced a fine for one of his own players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league fined backup guard Will Richard $2,000 for flopping during Sunday’s 88–87 victory over the Boston Celtics. The violation occurred with 8:47 remaining in the second quarter, when Richard was defending Payton Pritchard, coming off a screen set by Neemias Quetta.

No one noticed it then.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the NBA announced the penalty roughly two hours after Kerr addressed reporters following practice. It created an awkward coincidence for a coach who had just spoken out against the very behavior that got his player fined.

Fan Pulse STEPHEN A. HAD OLD LEBRON FOOTAGE READY. IS THAT FAIR GAME? Yes. If it's public footage, it's fair game. No. Digging up old clips is just petty. Only if it proves a point about basketball. If you're threatening to expose it, show us the footage! 92FAFA5 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

“I think we probably have to start teaching our defensive players to flop on screens because everybody around the league is doing it,” Kerr said. “You know, you set a screen and guys chase around the screen and act like they’ve been hit by a car, and the whole bench jumps up. And those are automatic fouls. So we’ve got to start teaching that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr also argued that the league could eliminate the problem by enforcing its rules more consistently. “I’ve said this many times. Just eliminate the (expletive), and the players will stop doing it. But they don’t eliminate it, and so players keep doing it.”

Warriors’ guard Richard’s fine came after the league reviewed his defensive sequence against Pritchard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celtics guard drove toward the paint and attempted a shot off the glass, while Richard appeared to exaggerate the contact and go to the floor. Pritchard missed, and Georges Niang collected the rebound. The officials did not penalize Richard during the game, leaving the league office to assess the play afterward.

This is part of the NBA’s 2026–27 emphasis on curbing flopping.

ADVERTISEMENT

When officials identify a violation during a game, they can assess a technical foul for theatrics and award the opposing team a free throw. If the league identifies an uncalled violation through its postgame review, it can issue a fine instead.

Richard was not the only Warrior involved in a controversial attempt to draw a call against Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brandin Podziemski made a clutch 4-point play; it initially appeared to be a crucial three-pointer while drawing a foul from Baylor Scheierman. A successful Celtics challenge overturned the call, however, with officials ruling an offensive foul and wiping out the basket.

The Warriors still escaped with the one-point victory. It snapped their five-game losing streak despite playing without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. But the sequence involving Podziemski, followed by Richard’s fine, added another layer to Kerr’s frustration with how players sell contact.

The Warriors coach may have to rethink his proposed defensive lessons.