Steve Kerr’s Starting Line Up for Warriors’ Opening Night Faces Backlash Amid Kristaps Porzingis’ Extended Absence

The injuries in the Bay Area continue to dictate the lineup concerns. The Golden State Warriors front office has provided no official timeline on Kristaps Porzingis’ return. This leaves Steve Kerr with limited options in next week’s tip-off, and clearly the fans are not happy with the decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So far, the only update around Porzingis has been that the Warriors head coach and team’s director of sports medicine and performance have been in touch. The Latvian center remained absent from practice sessions, but that’s going to change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, he’ll be here tomorrow and, no update beyond,” said Kerr on Monday, via Dalton Johnson on X. “But he’ll be in the building tomorrow meeting with Rick (Celebrini) and the performance team.”

Again, there was no update on what has kept Porzingis out. The Warriors head coach further removed any expectation of the 31-year-old being ready for the season opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of that (if Porzingis will be able to play in the regular season) will be determined as we, you know, get once we get him back here. And have discussions and figure out where he is, all that stuff.”

With uncertainty still looming large over Porzingis, Steve Kerr also hinted towards his preferred lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m leaning towards it, you know (starting lineup of Steph, BP, Gui, Yax, and Draymond). Al could be in there but, but just given where he is you know, minutes-wise per game. If he’s going to play twenty, which is probably about you know, the limit, or, or you know, where we’d like him to average it’s just a lot easier to bring him off the bench. So I also like the idea of having Draymond or Al on the court as often as possible to anchor our defense. So, yeah, I’m leaning that way.”

This was also the lineup that the Warriors used against a short-handed Los Angeles Lakers in their second preseason game. Golden State dominated with a 124-98 win and played much quicker, which is why they scored 45 points in the first quarter. By halftime, Steve Kerr’s team had dropped 81 points. But the team gave away possessions 23 times, which is a big concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a small-ball unit that places heavy offensive responsibility on Stephen Curry while the supporting cast (especially Santos and Green) offers limited scoring punch. The duo added just 10 points in that preseason game. Size and interior presence are also modest. Thus, leaving the group vulnerable on the boards and at the rim against larger lineups.

Warriors fans unhappy with this decision

Another reason why there is skepticism around this lineup is because the result against the Lakers was skewed. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler did not play a single minute. Plus, Sandro Mamukelashvili was able to dominate with his team, with 15 points in just 18 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

So a fan commented, “Luka and Austin seeing this” posting an “EASY MONEY” NFL celebration GIF.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors also used the same lineup in a 111-106 win against the Kings. Despite the speed and agility, it was Sacramento who had a one-point lead after the first quarter. Al Horford came off the bench and played 21 minutes but was ineffective, especially with his shooting. The 40-year-old scored just 4 points and was 1-9 from the field and missed all of his four attempts from beyond the arc.

That’s why a netizen made a sarcastic comment, “This is a really solid 29 win lineup.”

But the questions extended beyond the lineup. Some fans were even unhappy with the kind of support Stephen Curry is surrounded with ahead of the opener next week. The four-time NBA champion signed a two-year, $116 million extension and ultimately accepted a $20 million discount to grant the front office the necessary salary cap flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

So a fan questioned if that decision was worth it, “Steph you signed an extension for this?”

Then there was a question over Draymond Green, who is entering his 15th NBA season at 36 years old. His playing at five can lead to a heavy physical toll, raising red flags about his durability over an 82-game season. With Kristaps Porzingis already out indefinitely, the Warriors simply cannot afford an injury to Green.

So a comment was filled with sarcasm: “Draymond Playing Center In Big 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s not forget that there was no lack of effort from Golden State’s front office. “We’re super aggressive,” Mike Dunleavy previously stated. “If people knew the cold calls I made, offering a lot of stuff for players, I think they’d realize how hard we’re trying.” So, another netizen made a comment against the Warriors GM for his inability to build a true contending team for Steve Kerr.

“Terrible lineup but that’s the best we have because Dunleavy in inept.”

The front office effectively returned to the same lineup that finished the season with just 37 wins. In hindsight, offering Kristaps Porzingis a 2-year $40 million deal is also facing criticism. All of the cumulative reasons are why the Warriors fans are less optimistic about this small lineup.