Steve Kerr’s Uncertain Future Gives Jonathan Kuminga Lifeline as Warriors Face Helpless Situation

We are just in the middle of this offseason, and it has already made relationships uncomfortable for many. From extending contracts to ‘Thank you for your service’ to the best of the players, we’ve seen some insane moves that could change the power balance of the league. The Houston Rockets added Kevin Durant to their young core. The Boston Celtics were forced to break their championship-winning core, handing over the tag to the OKC Thunder. While all the teams have at least made one or the other move ahead of the next season, only one team is yet to do anything. We’re still waiting for the Golden State Warriors to make a move. But that might be changing soon.

There have been plenty of whispers about the Dubs eyeing De’Anthony Melton and Al Hoford, and of course, running parallel is the Jonathan Kuminga saga. However, none of those trades might be as important as deciding on their head coach, Steve Kerr’s future in San Francisco. After the season ended, the Warriors’ HC has just one year remaining on his contract, and there’s yet to be an update on his future. Of course, this is something the Golden State fans should be concerned about.

While their core group of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green is all locked until the 2026-27 season, one key piece isn’t: Steve Kerr. Even Warriors Insiders, Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami, also feel that there should be more clarity on the veteran HC’s future with the team. “Hey, Steve Kerr’s only signed for one more season. I don’t think they’ll do that part. That part I don’t think. I am joking about that. But I think that’s something the Vegas people are very aware of. They are very aware of Steve Kerr’s contract.” They said.

Kerr’s future with the Warriors seems to be in the air right now. However, if a deal is put in front of the championship-winning coach, he won’t deny it. “If they want me back, I’d probably say yes. How could I say no to the Warriors, Steph, and Draymond?” Kerr said in an interview. Many credit the Warriors’ head coach for unlocking Curry’s true potential. So, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green reaching the twilight of their careers, it is unlikely they’ll play for any other coach than Kerr. However, even if the Dubs manage to extend Kerr’s stay, they’ve got another problem to look after.

The Warriors face a helpless Jonathan Kuminga situation

Just like Steve Kerr, Jonathan Kuminga’s future at the Golden State Warriors is far from certain. While the young forward remains a high-upside talent with elite athleticism and two-way potential, he doesn’t really fit in this Warriors side with Kerr at the helm. So, as the Dubs gear up for a new era, several teams are monitoring Kuminga’s situation at the franchise. Although the Dubs are leaning toward a short-term contract, which can be trade-friendly. However, Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami believe that it would take more than a short-term deal to trade Kuminga.

“You cannot trade him on a one-year deal. So, this becomes a problem because he doesn’t get enough money to get what he wants. The Warriors can’t trade him. I think they would be looking to trade him at that point. It almost really sets up for the Warriors to sign up for a multi-year deal for a little bit more than that, or, maybe a lot more, whatever the negotiation is, so they can trade him,” they suggested.

The analysts think that not many teams will be willing to make a splash for the Warriors forward on a one-year deal. Moreover, Jonathan Kuminga will not get the money he’s rumored to be asking for. This will be the worst possible situation for the Dubs, as they’ll then be stuck with Jonathan Kuminga, or be forced to let him leave as a free agent. The solution? According to the pair, it appears that handing out Kuminga a multi-year deal and trading him is the best possible option.

You’ve got to agree with that, given that despite a lot of interest, no team has really pushed to sign Kuminga. That’s because we all know that he’s a talented player. We mean, look at his stats from last season. Jonathan Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season. So, the only roadblock in trading Kuminga seems to be his contract situation with the Dubs. Will they offer him a multi-year deal? Or will the Warriors find another way? We’ll have to wait and watch.