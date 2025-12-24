Steve Kerr’s Warriors Role in Question as Ex-NBA Star Raises Concerns After Draymond Green Dispute

The Warriors notched their second win in five games, but that was not the talking point after the Orlando Magic game. The spotlight was on Draymond Green, who bickered with the head coach and never returned to play again. Steve Kerr tried it play it down and called the matter private. But Brandon Jennings views it differently.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think Steve Kerr has lost the locker room,” Jennings said on the Arenas show.” With Draymond, it’s run its course. I feel sorry for Steph, and I feel bad for Steph because he just had 47 or 48 the last night, and he just wants to play basketball. But I just think dealing with four rings out of this, which is cool, but in the long run, it’s just going out bad.”

“Like I said last week, you got to grow some ba—, and you’ve got to get some people up out of there at this point. The Kuminga sh– was some bu—-, and it’s just not looking good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old also shed light on previous incidents where Draymond Green fought his teammates, Jordan Poole and Kevin Durant. Both those stories ended in the same way as those players left the Bay Area. But now Jennings wants Kerr to take control of the locker room. After all, he hasn’t dealt with Jonathan Kuminga either.

JK’s role has shrunk, and even when the team is losing, Kerr has not shown faith in the 23-year-old. Before winning two back-to-back games, the Warriors lost three games, in which Kuminga had sat out two losses and logged just nine and a half minutes against Phoenix. This has led to constant trade calls, and the head coach will need to find a solution. But this situation is wildly different from the issue that Kerr and Green faced.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 28, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The timeout occurred at 8:31 in the third quarter, and Green’s emotions were running high after he was arguing with the referee. The 4x NBA champion then reacted emotionally to Kerr and allegedly said, f— you”. Understanding his player, Steve Kerr did not lose his cool. “If you don’t want me to talk to you, then go home! How am I supposed to coach you, Dray?”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when the veteran went back to the locker room with assistant coach Anthony Vereen. He would come back to the bench in street clothes as his teammates produced a second-half clinic to get their 15th win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What Draymond Green and other players said about his bust-up with Steve Kerr?

It was the second time in two games that the 35-year-old left his teammates. Against the Suns, Draymond Green was ejected after two technical fouls with 10:39 minutes left in the first half of Golden State’s 119-116 win. At the time, Steve Kerr tried to come to his player’s defense, but earned a technical for protesting the call. This time, there was no foul, just anger and emotions running high.

“Tempers spilled over,” Green told reporters. “And I just thought it was best that I get out of there. I don’t think that was a situation that was going to get better. It was just best to remove myself.” While Green admitted it was for the best not to participate, Curry pushed back on the broader narrative that there was friction in the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were just having a good conversation,” Warriors superstar Stephen Curry told the media after the game. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to him. I’m pretty sure we know how to be professional, though.” Without Green in the last two games, the Golden State was successful in winning games. But should this trend continue? Will we see Steve Kerr’s future team decision based on this?