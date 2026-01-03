Steve Kerr Shares Concerning Health Update as Jimmy Butler Misses Thunder Clash

It’s not going to be a flu game for Jimmy Butler. The latest injury report ahead of the Warriors-OKC clash ruled out Jimmy Butler at the last minute. With Steph Curry also missing this game, Steve Kerr’s got a tall mountain to climb against the defending champions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kerr had very little positive news in the pre-game presser. He confirmed that Butler came down with something this morning (January 2) and didn’t even make it to Chase Center tonight. His teammates are on the bench tonight with little to no chance of entering the game.

The Warriors are absolutely shorthanded against a formidable Oklahoma City Thunder. Stephen Curry is ruled out with an ankle injury. Draymond Green is on rest management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr had no update on Jonathan Kuminga before tip-off. He was questionable with a back injury. But with the veteran core sidelined, Kerr was intent on playing JK tonight. A positive sign after benching him while he was healthy. He might be a game-time decision if he’s cleared to play.

The Warriors are on a good run since Christmas. Coming off a road trip and resting Curry and Green on the front end of a back-to-back set shows that the Warriors would rather go for an easy win against the Utah Jazz tomorrow. But Kerr at least hoped to have Jimmy Butler’s defensive skills against OKC’s strong defensive wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuminga had missed out Steph Curry’s annual trip to Charlotte on Tuesday (December 30). But Butler was there to add 19 points in the Warriors’ 125-132 win over the Hornets.

Without the vets, Kerr has the chance to maximise Will Richard, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski. But Kerr clearly wished he had Butler and Kuminga against the Thunder tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Steve Kerr’s growing dependency on Jimmy Butler

The Warriors’ rotation fluctuations has been a point of frustration for Dub Nation. The dependence on Stephen Curry aside, Warriors fans are having the same grouse Miami and Chicago have had before. They feel Jimmy Butler is showing signs of complacency.

Steve Kerr argues otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he knew Butler was ruled out with an illness, Kerr revealed the very clear role he plays on this team. “Well that’s why we have Jimmy,” he said about how Butler has been key to reducing Curry’s workload. In the win over the Brooklyn Nets, Kerr had the luxury to rest Steph and let Butler handle business for the middle of the game. Curry can then return at the end and close the game.

“What I found is that the more we can play Jimmy with a group around him that demands that he take over, that’s when he’s at his best. When he’s with Steph and Draymond, I think he’s such a smart player, he’s such a conscientious player. He knows how good Steph is, so he tends to defer a little bit when Steph is out there,” Kerr said.

With Curry and Green ruled out against OKC, Steve Kerr obviously was counting on Jimmy. But fate and whatever bug is going around had other plans. We’d have to wait and see if he recovers before tomorrow. For now, only Draymond Green is guaranteed to be in the lineup against Jazz.