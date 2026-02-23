Steve Kerr Shares Concerning Injury Update on Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis After Warriors-Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors turned their fortunes around against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets, but without their two veterans. Barely hours before the 128-117 home win, head coach Steve Kerr had to deal with an unexpected illness issue with Kristaps Porzingis, while things went from bad to worse when Draymond Green became a late scratch just before the tip-off. Kerr was quite straightforward when he addressed the media after the game.

“I hope so,” Kerr said of Green’s availability for the next game. “He was going to play, and he went out to warm up, and he had his lower back tightened up. So, we obviously scratched him at that point. With the back-to-back coming up, we’ll see. I don’t have an update at this point, but hopefully he’ll be all right.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the coach remained hopeful about his 14-year veteran’s return, the news (or lack thereof) around Porzingis was rather deflating. When reporters asked for any further clarity on the recently traded Dubs star, whose status went from “questionable” to “out” before the game, Kerr’s answer was a straight, “No.”

Kerr did clarify before the game that the newly traded star couldn’t leave his hotel room, but did not state the clear reason for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“I haven’t talked to him, but just got a text this morning that he was sick and at the hotel, and he’s not even going to come over here,” Kerr told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Latvian star missing games due to injury and illness is not new. Earlier this 2025-26 season, he missed 14 games with a similar condition.

Tonight would have been Porzingis’ second outing for the Warriors after he looked decent in his debut against his former team, the Boston Celtics. He recorded 12 points and was on a minutes restriction (17). Worryingly, Kerr remained noncommittal about the veteran center playing in their next two games. The Warriors will be on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Kerr’s plan for Draymond Green will change after the injury setback

Before the All-Star break, Green closed the mid-season with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists, shooting 6 of 14 from the field. But after the break against the Celtics, the scoring production was zero, as he finished with 0 points on 0-of-7 shooting, including missing all five 3-point attempts. In fact, he did not feature at all in the fourth quarter. Regardless of his performance, the fourth-quarter absence was a strategy, according to Steve Kerr.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Steph is healthy, we’re going to play pretty much all of Draymond’s minutes with Steph, just to make sure we are getting the most out of him offensively,” Kerr said on 95.7 FM The Game. “We might close with Al, Kristaps, maybe both of them, and Draymond has accepted that. He said, ‘I get it. If you don’t close with me, I’ll be all right. Like that’s where our team is, that’s where I am. I’m going to stay ready,’ and that’s exactly what he’s done.”

Green’s fourth-quarter absence against the Celtics was not the only instance this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Nov 28, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

In February, Kerr benched Green twice. Against the Suns, the veteran was benched for the final seven minutes of a 101-97 win. It was the same against the Grizzlies, where he did not play the final nine minutes of a narrow 114-113 win. All this was to save his minutes eventually when Stephen Curry returns after his runner’s knee injury.

But an illness issue with Porzingis will unfortunately force Kerr’s hand to feature Green even in the final minutes.