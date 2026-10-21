Steve Kerr Shares Crucial Update on Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski’s Availability for Lakers Opener After Concerning Injuries

Golden State is heading into opening night with more questions than answers. The Warriors are already without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, and Moses Moody, leaving Steve Kerr with limited options as the team prepares for its season opener. Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski added to the concern during the team’s open practice on Sunday.

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However, Kerr eased one of those fears by confirming that Stephen Curry’s tweaked ankle isn’t serious. “He’s fine; Steph practiced fully today.” He also eased concerns about the four-time NBA champion’s participation against the Lakers with a simple “Yeah,” according to Warriors insider Dalton Johnson.

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Curry limped off on Sunday, then reports emerged that he had tweaked his ankle. Even then, Kerr was optimistic that it wasn’t as serious as it looked. “He’s fine. I went and talked to him after he went downstairs, and I went in the training room; he’s doing fine,” the head coach said after practice.

While there seems to be no issue with Stephen Curry, the same can’t be said about his backcourt partner. Because Steve Kerr confirmed the setback for Brandin Podziemski, and the third-year guard’s status remains day-to-day.

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“He did not practice today, so he’s day-to-day, and we’ll have the update tomorrow,” Kerr said, according to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Will be on the NBA portal injury report.”

Brandin Podziemski gave Golden State plenty of reasons to feel optimistic during the preseason. The 23-year-old averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across five games while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. His performances against the Lakers stood out in particular.

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Podz scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the Warriors’ preseason win over Los Angeles on October 6. He followed that up with another strong showing a week later, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists as Golden State beat the Lakers for the second time.

His injury could mean that De’Anthony Melton gets an extended role on Wednesday. But the injury concerns don’t end there. The Warriors could still face another setback in their frontcourt.

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Charles Bassey is dealing with knee tendinitis and remains day-to-day, adding uncertainty to an already thin center rotation. Porzingis’ will not travel with the team that leaves Golden State without one of its key big men, while Al Horford faces a minutes restriction at 40 years old. That combination could force Kerr to get creative with his rotations, particularly if Bassey cannot suit up. Fortunately, they have another starter ready for action against the Lakers.

Yaxel Lendeborg has done enough to earn a spot in the Warriors’ starting lineup for opening night. “What’s really obvious after three weeks is that he’s a starter, so he’ll be in the starting lineup Wednesday,” Kerr said.

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The 6-foot-9 forward has backed up that confidence with strong performances. Across five preseason appearances, Lendeborg averaged 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He also impressed in Golden State’s latest matchup against the Lakers, recording 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. His rise has been hard to ignore.

Lendeborg first caught attention by leading the Warriors to a Summer League championship, earning MVP honors along the way. He carried that momentum into the preseason, showing he could contribute as a scorer, rebounder, and playmaker. Now, the rookie appears set for a bigger role as Golden State prepares for the regular season.

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His ability to impact the game in several ways gives Kerr another option in the starting five, especially with injuries already affecting the roster. Lendeborg’s preseason form has made a strong case for his inclusion, and Kerr’s comments suggest the decision is no longer in doubt.

With the season about to begin, Golden State has little room for further injury trouble. Stephen Curry’s availability offers some relief, but the Warriors need their remaining players healthy to avoid putting too much pressure on an already stretched roster.