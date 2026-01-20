Steve Kerr Sounds Alarm on America’s Growing Divide During MLK Day

In the moments leading up to the Golden State Warriors’ MLK Day matchup against the Miami Heat, Steve Kerr stepped away from X’s and O’s to deliver a poignant message. This marks the Warriors’ 33rd time playing on MLK Day since the holiday was first observed in 1986, including their 13th appearance in the last 14 years. The NBA’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations are usually about a star-packed slate and community outreach. For Steve Kerr, it’s always been deeply personal as a staunch social justice advocate.

On Monday night, the Head Coach skipped the standard pre-game ramble about injuries and trades to issue a stark warning about the nation’s social health. In the backdrop of the league’s annual celebration of Dr. King’s legacy, Kerr wanted to remind the NBA world that his message is necessary even today.

“Sports has a way of bringing us all together. I’m very proud that the NBA really celebrates MLK Day every year and tries to spread the message of nonviolence.” Kerr further says, “It’s especially important today; in the world today, there’s so much conflict, such a divide. A lot of it is just misinformation, people being pitted against each [other] by media companies, for-profit enterprises. And it’s very sad. It’s a difficult thing to navigate in every level of life, whether you’re a coach or a politician or just a 10-year-old child in America.”

Kerr is not naming names or targeting anyone specifically. He is, however, never one to shy from social commentary. He noted that MLK is one name in a long history of political violence. The most jarring is his warning about how it has grown worse since the ’60s, and “it’s really scary.”

Which makes it important to revisit Dr King’s legacy every January. “It’s a timeless message and we’re thankful for that, and for his life and his legacy.”

The Golden State Warriors have a special tribute for Dr King

It’s not MLK day without Kerr striking a nerve. In 2018, he painted a stark reality when he said, “[Dr King] would be less than inspired by the leadership in our country.” He’s had more striking messages on this day every year and this time was no different.

MLK Day is a marquee night for the NBA and the Warriors have something special planned to honor the civil rights icon. The game will feature a variety of tributes to honor Dr King tonight. They join Realize the Dream, a multi-year national movement led by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King to build a movement of community service.

Three students from the Oakland Unified School District’s Oratory Festival will deliver specially crafted speeches from famous woks and original reflections on Dr. King during halftime. Later, the organization will honor Dr. Clayborne Carson, a civil rights scholar who was personally selected by Coretta Scott King in 1985 to edit and publish the papers of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as the game’s Impact Warrior.

The most eye-catching tribute will be the custom t-shirts both the Warriors and Heat players will warm up in tonight.

For Kerr’s team, the celebration of nonviolence is no longer a formality in the regular season calendar. They’re going the extra mile as a reminder that on the timeless nature of Dr. King’s ‘value to action’ mission