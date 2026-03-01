Steve Kerr Sparks Backlash Against Stephen Curry With Strong LeBron James Take

Steve Kerr’s attempt to publicly back his franchise superstar may have unintentionally placed Stephen Curry in an uncomfortable spotlight. The Warriors’ head coach reignited one of basketball’s most polarizing debates while exposing his own player to inevitable fan scrutiny and backlash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What was likely meant as praise has now pulled Curry deeper into a legacy battle he has never aggressively campaigned to win, creating an awkward ripple effect ahead of Golden State’s high-stakes clash with the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know that LeBron has changed the game as much as Steph,” Steve Kerr stated on Willard and Dibs podcast. “He took the mantle from Kobe and Michael Jordan. That guy who is just head and shoulders above everybody athletically, but he’s taken it to a new level with the versatility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr, who has coached both LeBron James and Curry, has sided with the latter in terms of impact on the game. He has praised the Lakers star’s commitment and longevity, but he believes that Curry has been the true game-changer with his outrageous shooting ability. The league before Curry’s arrival was more based on defending and rebounding, but since his arrival, the Warriors star has transformed the league’s style of play, shifting its focus toward the high-volume, scoring-oriented approach seen today.

However, many fans have disagreed with Kerr’s opinion and have given a piece of their mind on social media, backing the Akron Hammer.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Fans push back on Kerr’s take in the Curry–LeBron debate

Steve Kerr’s statement about Stephen Curry being more of a game-changer than LeBron James went viral on social media. While a majority of the NBA fraternity agrees with Kerr, some people aren’t simply buying into that argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean he’s right now the whole league just chuck 3s all game and made the NBA boring thank you Curry,” a fan wrote a sarcastic reply disagreeing with Kerr’s statement.

While the league has evolved toward a more shooting-centric style of play, a certain segment of fans prefers the old-school hustle style of play more prevalent in the 80s. Some people feel that hitting long-range three-pointers has made the league boring.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this Curry-LeBron debate, one often hears that the Warriors star has been a more influential role model for younger players in terms of shooting prowess.

Players often try to replicate Curry’s game, whereas modeling a playing style around LeBron — a positionless force who excels at scoring, passing, rebounding, and defending — is far more difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Steph’s game is scalable. LeBron’s isn’t. You can train millions of 3‑point shooters, but you can’t mass‑produce a 6’8” positionless force who scores, passes, rebounds, and defends ALL positions at an elite level. That’s why Kerr says Steph changed the game more,” a passionate Lakers supporter wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s easier to be Steph than LeBron, anyone can shoot 3s, LeBron, you have to be elite at every skill,” another commenter added.

This echoes the earlier point: while Curry’s shooting is a replicable skill, it is nearly impossible to mass-produce a player with LeBron’s unique combination of size, court vision, and defensive versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we being honest Steph made it worse we cry about all these 3s and he started it,” another fan shared the same sentiment. Many fans argue that the NBA has lost its uniqueness as teams adopt similar shooting strategies, preferring instead a style centered on ball movement and attacking the rim.

Those who appreciate old-school basketball contend that the modern game lacks entertainment value and dynamism — a view that directly contradicts Steve Kerr’s perspective.

“Well s**t the way everyone finds some way to blame things in the NBA on lebron he’s the most influential player of all time,” a commenter wrote, defending LeBron James. There is no denying LeBron’s influence: in his 23rd season, the 41-year-old remains the league’s all-time leading scorer — a longevity argument that cuts against any notion that his impact on the game has been less profound than Curry’s.