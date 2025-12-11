Steve Kerr Takes Responsibility for Jonathan Kuminga’s Distress as Warriors HC Drops Injury Update

From starter, to bench, and a DNP, that was the trajectory of Jonathan Kuminga in just a month. All while the trade market for him is wide open. When this happened last year, it created a lot of friction between coach and player. But this season, Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga have taken different approaches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kuminga took the latest DNP with grace and touted the betterment of the team that had a win after a long time. He recently claimed he asked Kerr to push him harder. During that, insiders allege that JK has felt ‘scapegoated.’

The forward was at practice today and things are seemingly positive. Kerr told reporters today, “He had a great practice today. We had a talk before practice. He did the things I asked him to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also addressed the rumors going around and took responsibility for Kuminga’s trajectory. “I do feel for him that he has been sort of at the whim of my decision making based on what I want to see from our team.”

This is a developing story.