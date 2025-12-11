brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Steve Kerr Takes Responsibility for Jonathan Kuminga’s Distress as Warriors HC Drops Injury Update

ByCaroline John

Dec 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Steve Kerr Takes Responsibility for Jonathan Kuminga’s Distress as Warriors HC Drops Injury Update

ByCaroline John

Dec 10, 2025 | 10:12 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

From starter, to bench, and a DNP, that was the trajectory of Jonathan Kuminga in just a month. All while the trade market for him is wide open. When this happened last year, it created a lot of friction between coach and player. But this season, Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga have taken different approaches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kuminga took the latest DNP with grace and touted the betterment of the team that had a win after a long time. He recently claimed he asked Kerr to push him harder. During that, insiders allege that JK has felt ‘scapegoated.’

The forward was at practice today and things are seemingly positive. Kerr told reporters today, “He had a great practice today. We had a talk before practice. He did the things I asked him to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also addressed the rumors going around and took responsibility for Kuminga’s trajectory. “I do feel for him that he has been sort of at the whim of my decision making based on what I want to see from our team.”

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved