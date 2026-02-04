Steve Kerr Teases Warriors Trade After Concerning Stephen Curry Injury Update Before Sixers Battle

The Warriors are working overtime to find a trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo and dealing with Stephen Curry’s injury. With the trade deadline closing in 24 hours, head coach Steve Kerr knows the team needs to find a solution. Apparently, the front office is already working on something.

Last year, GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. brought Jimmy Butler to Golden State. Ahead of the game against the 76ers, where Stephen Curry remained absent, Kerr acknowledged the work that the front office is putting in.

“We have a pretty clear separation of powers here, which I think is the right way to do it,” said Kerr. “Mike calls me if anything comes up. He called me today to kind of give me a heads-up on some of the things they were talking about. And you know, they definitely take my input.”

Steve Kerr also clarified that he doesn’t suggest any trade options but provides mere feedback on what the front office tells him. Butler is out for the season due to an ACL injury, so the team needs an option to support their superstar, Stephen Curry. But even the 12x All-Star is finding it difficult to keep the engine running. His unceremonious exit against the Detroit Pistons only fueled injury worries, which the head coach answered.

Jan 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

“I don’t know,” said Kerr about the 4x NBA champion. “I haven’t seen him on the court. I know he was on the table with Rick earlier this afternoon. So I don’t really have much of an update other than it’s just a day-to-day thing.”

Curry has already missed time late in November and early December because of a quadriceps contusion and even dealt with an ankle injury last month. Recently, an MRI revealed that Steph is dealing with runner’s knee, a condition that also sidelined him against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. After the Pistons game, Steve Kerr candidly spoke about the role change that Curry is going through without Butler.

“He’s playing longer stretches,” Kerr said of Curry. While the 4x NBA champion’s minutes haven’t spiked up, the strain to shoulder the attack alone is visible. “Some of that by design, some of it just because subs couldn’t get in for a couple of minutes. So it definitely puts a lot more stress on Steph’s shoulders, not having Jimmy next to him to create shots, to take over the offense when needed.”

Now, the Warriors will have to be very careful about the minutes and games the 37-year-old plays in. That’s when a solid trade can help him out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s approach makes the deadline difficult for Steve Kerr

For the first time in 14 years, Draymond Green’s name in a trade package is gathering steam. It did cool down for some time, but with the Heat, Timberwolves all circling on Giannis, the Warriors are ready to part ways with their veteran. The new package is “Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and draft capital for a potential Giannis trade, per @TheSteinLine.”

Kerr once again was candid about the possibility of Green leaving the Bay Area. “This is the first time since I’ve been here that his name has ever really been mentioned in trade talks,” Kerr admitted to the media. “It’s different. But it’s also part of the league. It’s part of almost every player’s journey. But it is the first time for him, so it’s a little different. This [deadline] has definitely been a little more difficult than most.”

The Warriors will need to trade away at least one of Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green for salary-matching purposes. It seems the front office has decided to keep Butler and instead trade away Green. “But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. I ain’t losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night.” Green said on Friday night as he might be coming to terms with his exit from the Warriors.