Steve Kerr Unsure on Impending Roster Decision Ahead of Seth Curry’s Warriors Debut

A huge game awaits the Golden State Warriors, as they face the top-seeded Thunder without Stephen Curry. But wait, still there will be a Curry on the floor. Golden State recently signed Seth Curry, and as Steve Kerr confirmed, “He’ll be active tomorrow night.” However, his arrival adds a new layer of complexity and makes things tricky for the Warriors’ head coach.

Reason? The team also received another pleasing update about De’Anthony Melton. After an ACL tear cut his time with the Warriors short last season, Melton is close to returning to action. He won’t be available against the Thunder, but is expected to join the Bay on their upcoming road trip. Likewise, with an injection of backcourt help, Kerr has some decisions to make. Right now, he’s still undecided on how to integrate all the pieces.

“We’ll see. Yeah, I got to get a feel for it for who’s available for which games, all that stuff. But nothing is set yet,” Kerr said during his press conference.

Both Melton and Seth Curry offer key skill sets that the Warriors arguably need right now. The former Trail Blazers guard is just as threatening a shooter from beyond the arc. Last season with the Hornets, Curry shot 45.6% from three in his limited role. Without the Baby Face Assassin, having a mobile shooting threat allows Kerr to run his trademark offensive system.

Imago Dec 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) looks up at the score board in a time out during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

On the other hand, De’Anthony Melton proved to be an amazing partner next to Stephen Curry. The Warriors won four of the six games when the tandem played together. Melton is a classic 3-and-D player who offers the Warriors a dynamic threat. And currently, the Warriors need some defensive stability. They have leaked points, and amidst a drastic disturbance in their offense, Melton’s consistency on both ends of the floor could provide a huge boost to Kerr.

But that is a conversation for when the road trip comes on. Right now, it’s a surprise that Seth Curry is ready to go for the Warriors just days after signing. What’s the secret behind that?

Seth Curry has been an unofficial Warrior for some time

Seth Curry played for the Golden State Warriors during the preseason. However, because the franchise’s cap situation was dodgy, they had to waive him. The expectation was always set in stone. The Warriors would bring him back at some point in the season when they can fit a minimum contract on their sheets. But that didn’t stop the former Hornets guard from remaining close.

Notably, Kerr revealed that Curry has accompanied the team on some road trips, and his fitness isn’t a concern.

“He’s getting a ton of shots up. He’s been in the weight room,” Kerr said. “When we were traveling, he was actually on that long road trip that we were on, and then a couple of the shorter trips, he was able to get home and see his family and work with his personal trainer. But yeah, it was great to have him in the full practice today.”

So, Seth Curry is fully prepared to make an impact. And his role could indeed play a big role in disrupting the Thunder. Much like his elder brother, the veteran guard is an off-ball threat due to his movement rather than a stationary shooter. He can do it all, but movement around the court could create great spacing for the Warriors.

With Jonathan Kuminga also back with the team, the Warriors do have the resources to improve and compete. However, the Thunder handed them a humiliating loss, even with Stephen Curry. Without his ability to attract the defense, it will take a surreal effort for the Warriors to dethrone the defending champions tonight.

