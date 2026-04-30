“Steve Kerr Wants to Be Back”: HC Makes Decision on Warriors Future but Possibility of Exit Still Looms

We are witnessing an intriguing unrest in the Golden State Warriors. Everything traces back to Steve Kerr’s uncertain future. Before the front office makes a move to rebuild its roster, they need to decide who will take the head coach’s seat. Will he come back, or will he walk away? Or has the 60-year-old decided what he wants?

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Get Up that Kerr met with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. on Monday. This was an attempt to figure out whether he’ll continue as head coach of that team after 12 years. “There’s no resolution yet. The sides will reconvene next week. But two things were made clear in that meeting, sources told me. One, Steve Kerr wants to be back as head coach. And two, the Warriors want him back as head coach,” Charania said.

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At this point, it is not just about bringing Steve Kerr back. Or Kerr, desiring to return. The conversation runs deeper, touching every layer of the franchise. From roster construction to coaching staff and even the locker room pulse, everything is under the microscope. Therefore, the Golden State Warriors are weighing what truly sets them up for the future, not just what feels familiar. After a taxing stretch with two playoff exits in three years, the focus has quietly shifted to whether this group, as it stands, can still deliver.

It’s been a lot for the Dubs, to say the least. “We know Jimmy Butler’s out. Moses Moody’s out. This roster has a lot of concerns and issues going into this offseason. So my understanding is Steve Kerr is now on a golf trip. He’s going to clear his mind. Sides will reconvene next week,” Shams Charania also mentioned.

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Everything in Golden State ties back to Steve Kerr, and that reality is shaping the franchise’s next move. If he steps away, expect a ripple effect with serious roster shake-ups. Meanwhile, Joe Lacob is reportedly pushing hard because in a loaded Western Conference, standing still is not an option. So, every call carries weight. At the heart of it all sits Stephen Curry, and the mission is clear—stretch every last ounce of his championship window before time quietly runs out.

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Money, however, tightens the Warriors’ chapter. Draymond Green holds a $27.6 million player option, and that alone shapes how far they can stretch. At the same time, $56.8 million is tied to Jimmy Butler, while Moses Moody accounts for another $12.5 million, leaving little breathing room. Still, the front office keeps its appetite for star moves alive. Yet any swing now demands hefty draft assets, and Steve Kerr’s call could ultimately decide how bold Golden State dares to be.

Then the dominoes start lining up across the roster. Al Horford carries a $6M option, while De’Anthony Melton, at $3.4M, edges toward free agency. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis hits the market after the Jonathan Kuminga deal. So, every decision starts to feel connected. Steve Kerr sits at the center of it all, and if he steps away, the reset button comes into play, with multiple familiar names at risk before 2026–27 arrives.

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At the same time, as Shams Charania mentioned, the Warriors’ front office is also banking on Coach Kerr for another season or two. Meanwhile, league chatter has picked up, with many aiming for Kerr’s stubborn streak and unfiltered voice. But the story inside the building tells a different tale. Doubts linger, sure, but so does quiet trust. For all the outside noise, there is no real momentum within the organization to move on, and that contrast says more than the criticism ever could.

The Golden State Warriors want Steve Kerr back

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently shared, “There is not one person within the organization who wants Kerr to walk away, sources said. Lacob and Dunleavy have both made it known to Kerr that they want him back, as have Curry, Green, and the entire locker room. One of the main reasons Butler feels so comfortable with the Warriors since arriving at last year’s trade deadline is due to the family-like atmosphere Kerr has helped create.”

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Reports suggest that both sides are still working through what comes next, but the front office has made its voice clear. Golden State wants Steve Kerr to stay, yet the pressure is real. Missing the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, capped by this year’s playoff exit, has tightened the mood. So now, Joe Lacob, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Kerr sit at the center of it all. Talks are already underway, and with early May circled, the clock is ticking fast, especially before the Chicago Draft Combine.

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Everything now hinges on Steve Kerr, and the silence around his decision is speaking loudly. The Warriors want him back, he wants to come back, and the locker room stands firm, yet the future demands clarity. Meanwhile, pressure builds after recent struggles, and every roster call waits. Kerr’s bond with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green pulls one way, uncertainty pulls another. So, as early May nears, the franchise waits on one voice to define everything.