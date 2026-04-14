Steve Kerr Warns Warriors to Be Prepared for Kawhi Leonard: “He’s Going to Do the NBA Thing”

Steve Kerr dropped a warning-filled message to the Dubs. As the Golden State Warriors gear up for the do-or-die game, the margin for error has nearly vanished. With pressure mounting by the hour, one towering obstacle stands between them and playoff hopes: Kawhi Leonard. Ahead of the do-or-die encounter, Kerr made it clear his team must be disciplined against Leonard’s ability to draw fouls- a factor that could swing the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 60-year-old coach’s concern is not without history. The former NBA champion has already played a spoiler role in the Warriors’ title ambitions. Speaking to reporter Tomer Azarly, Kerr outlined how his team plans to counter Leonard’s style of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll have some rules for our guys that we’ve had in regular-season games too, in terms of not letting him do certain things. He’s going to really try to get fouled. He’s going to do the NBA thing, which lots of guys are doing.”

Kawhi Leonard famously derailed the Warriors’ dynasty during the 2019 NBA Finals, leading the Toronto Raptors to a six-game victory over Golden State while earning Finals MVP honors. That series, which ended the Warriors’ bid for a third straight title, still lingers as a reminder of Leonard’s ability to shift the balance at the highest level. While they stand at the crossroads yet again, Kerr outlined how his team plans to counter Leonard’s style of play.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Steve Kerr flagged the concern, the discussion naturally turned to the broader trend in the league. Foul-baiting has become a recurring talking point this season, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drawing the most scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he isn’t the only person. Elite scorers like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Austin Reaves have incorporated contact-seeking moves in their arsenal.

To put Leonard’s impact into perspective, he ranks 18th in the league at 5.1 fouls drawn per game (330 total in 65 appearances). While that’s notable, it still trails Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the league at 8.1, and even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 6.1. This suggests Leonard isn’t the most frequent foul-drawer, but he remains highly effective in key moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kerr’s analysis, Leonard may not top the charts, but his ability to shift momentum is undeniable. At the same time, the coach also acknowledged that the Warriors also possessed such a threat. That’s Brandin Podziemski.

“[Brandin Podziemski] does it for us, he’ll try to use the rules against the other team and get to the foul line, so we have to be prepared for all of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr then expanded on his defensive approach, emphasizing preparation and awareness heading into the matchup.

Can the Dubs weather the Kawhi Leonard storm?

First of all, Steve Kerr acknowledged something ahead of the matchup. He said, “He’s always been a great player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The star forward can take the game away from the opponents in a matter of a quarter. However, what makes the challenge tougher is how central he is to the Clippers’ system. At the same time, the Clippers can also have their own troubles.

Beyond the star power, the team has grappled with defensive inconsistency on the perimeter, a vulnerability that a sharpshooting Warriors backcourt is uniquely equipped to exploit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to recognize just how good he is, how much they depend on him, and we’ll watch everything in terms of what they’re running for him, his favorite spots to be in.”

What makes them especially dangerous is the way Leonard elevates the entire roster. With additions like Bennedict Mathurin and Darius Garland, the LA team has become a serious threat to the Warriors.

Interestingly, Leonard hasn’t dominated the foul game in this specific matchup. In three meetings against Golden State, he hasn’t committed more than four fouls in a single game. That context suggests the Warriors’ focus may extend beyond just foul discipline to a more complete defensive effort.