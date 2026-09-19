Steve Kerr & Warriors Announce 2 New Signings After Cutting Ties With 6’10 Forward

The Warriors enter training camp with a roster still very much in flux. Golden State finished last season 37-45 and missed the playoffs, with Jimmy Butler tearing his ACL and Moses Moody tearing his patellar tendon. Steve Kerr nearly walked away from the job entirely before ultimately signing a new two-year deal. None of that instability has fully settled, and it’s showing up again at the back end of the roster.

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That churn continued this week with two new names in and one name out.

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Golden State signed guard Nick Boyd and forward Elias Ralph to training camp contracts, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot. A day earlier, the team had signed 6-foot-10 forward Jacksen Moni, only to waive him on Friday, one day after signing him in the first place.

Imago March 13, 2026, Chicago, Illinois, USA: Wisconsin basketball player NICK BOYD celebrates after a play in the quarterfinal game against Illinois during the 2026 TIAA Big Ten Men s Basketball Tournament at the United Center. Chicago USA – ZUMAw173 20260313_zsp_w173_080 Copyright: xLukexWelshx

Boyd’s path to the Warriors has been building since June, when he went undrafted after six college seasons split between Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Wisconsin. His best year came last season at Wisconsin, where the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48% from the field and 36.5% from three.

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He’d already spent time with Golden State’s Summer League team before this deal.

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Imago December 06 2025 Berkeley, CA U.S.A. Pacific forward Elias Ralph 2drives to the hoop during the NCAA, College League, USA ACC Mens Basketball game between Pacific Tigers and the California Golden Bears. California beat Pacific 67-61at Haas Pavilion Berkeley Calif. / CSM Berkeley USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_611 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

Meantime, Ralph brings a different skill set. The Canadian forward spent his final two college seasons at Pacific, averaging 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 40.9% from three and adding a block and a steal per game.

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He worked out for Golden State before the draft, and his contract is expected to include Exhibit 10 language, the same mechanism attached to Boyd’s deal. This allows Golden State to convert either player to a two-way contract, or pay a bonus if they’re waived and spend at least 60 days with the Santa Cruz G League affiliate.

On the other hand, Moni, a 6-foot-10 forward who went undrafted out of North Dakota State, is expected to head back to Santa Cruz, where he averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds across 40 G League games last season.

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But why does a training camp contract for two unproven players matter?

Because for a team with over $100 million tied up in expiring deals for Butler and Draymond Green, and real uncertainty about who’s healthy heading into the season, building depth at the bottom of the roster isn’t a minor afterthought right now. It’s part of how Golden State is looking at the risk sitting at the top of it.