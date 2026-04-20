Steve Kerr’s ‘Last Dance’ Idea Turned Down by Warriors, Major Return Plan Emerges: Report

When his assistant coaches spent the 2025-26 season operating under the assumption it would be his last, it was not unfounded pessimism. It was an accurate read of what the man in charge had said privately. For months, the uncertainty around Golden State’s most decorated head coach in franchise history simmered at the edges of every difficult result, and when the season ended with a play-in exit against the Suns, it boiled over on camera. Later, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Anthony Slater reported what management’s response to that emotion actually looked like.

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In a report published on Monday, Shelburne and Slater laid out the terms on which the Golden State Warriors would accept Steve Kerr’s return: “More than anything, team sources said, Lacob will want to hear Kerr express a hunger to continue executing the nitty-gritty details of the daily job, not a reluctant acceptance that he should continue coaching purely out of loyalty to Green and Curry and the sentimentality of riding out this era,” Shelburne and Slater wrote. “That’s why, if Kerr decides he wants to return, there’s a desire from management for him to sign a multiyear deal, team sources said, instead of setting up a last dance farewell tour that would feel more about emotion and nostalgia than wins.”

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The piece also confirmed that general manager Mike Dunleavy quietly signed an extension in recent months. That gave him multiple years remaining on his deal, thus squashing any notion that external noise about Chicago’s front office vacancies had created instability at the top of the organization. “On the management side, the Warriors are committed to Dunleavy, and he remains committed to them,” the reporters wrote.

Steve Kerr finished his 12th season as Warriors head coach with a 37-45 regular-season record. Furthermore, there was a play-in win over the Clippers and a play-in loss to the Suns, the latter resulting in the Warriors missing the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Kerr’s contract expired after Friday’s elimination, as he signed a two-year, $35 million extension in 2024 that has now run its course. That has made him technically a coaching free agent, though he confirmed the Warriors are the only team he would consider.

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Critically, he told ESPN during the season’s final week that his own feelings were roughly 50-50 on returning. He purposely avoided extension talks during the season, where he chose to coach out the final year of his deal before making a decision. His postgame press conference after the Suns’ loss carried the specific weight of a man who had already half-accepted the end. “I still love coaching, but I get it,” he told reporters. “These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas.”

The Shelburne/Slater report added a layer of management context to that statement. If Steve Kerr returns, there will also be discussions about philosophy adjustments, specifically, a need to diversify the offensive attack and improve in the possession battle. There was a feeling internally, per the report, that the team was too reliant on three-point variance this season. Roster discussions around Draymond Green, Stephen Curry’s extension eligibility, and Jimmy Butler’s ACL recovery will follow once the coaching situation is resolved. Management has indicated it wants a timeline of one to two weeks for clarity.

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A Coach Who Said He’s 50-50 Is Now Being Asked For A Multiyear Commitment

The management’s message is reasonable, as any organization would prefer a fully engaged head coach over one simply riding out a sentimental final chapter. A multiyear deal, as reported, creates accountability and signals a genuine commitment to the next phase of building.

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Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is also being delivered to a man who spent the last week of the regular season telling ESPN he genuinely didn’t know if he wanted to come back. He stood at a podium in Phoenix and described coaching jobs as having expiration dates before Dirk Nowitzki choked up watching his sideline farewell on Prime Video. Lacob’s demand for hunger in the daily grind is the right demand to make. The problem is that Kerr himself has publicly questioned if that hunger remains. The Warriors are not refusing a farewell tour; they are only telling a 60-year-old future Hall of Fame coach, who has spent twelve seasons giving this franchise everything it asked of him, that they need more than what he has indicated he can offer, all before he has even sat down to tell them what that actually is.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​