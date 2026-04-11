“Still Better Than 95% of the League”: Lakers Legend Makes Bold LeBron James Claim

At 41 and in his 23rd NBA season, LeBron James is still carrying an injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers team to wins. With key scorers sidelined, he has stepped back into a primary role and delivered in back-to-back victories over the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. That stretch has now drawn a bold reaction from Lakers legend Robert Horry.

Following the Lakers’ blowout 73-101 win over the Suns, Horry made a strong claim regarding the 41-year-old at the post-game show. “He’s such a dynamic scorer and great passer. I’m not going to say he’s as great at getting his shot off as Luka is, but he’s just as dangerous. I think sometimes we look at his age and think he doesn’t have it. He still got it. Even at this age, he’s still better than 95% of the league,” Horry opined.

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LeBron delivered a complete performance in the 101-73 blowout win over Phoenix, finishing with 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and four steals on efficient shooting. He controlled the game on both ends and helped the Lakers lock up home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

The Lakers have now won back-to-back games without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and are 15-4 in their last 19 outings. During this stretch, LeBron has been highly efficient, shooting 63.6 percent from the field while controlling the tempo. He also reached 12,000 career assists in the first quarter against Phoenix, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to hit that milestone while setting the tone early with 14 points.

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Horry’s 95 percent claim might sound bold, but LeBron’s production continues to back it up. Even in the later stages of his career, he is still outperforming players nearly half his age. He is averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field, numbers that still place him among the league’s most effective all-around players.

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Earlier in the season, LeBron operated in a more supportive role with Doncic and Reaves leading the offense. However, with both sidelined, he has quickly shifted back into a primary creator role, once again showing his versatility and control over the game.

LeBron James opens up on adjusting to a larger role following Lakers’ win over Suns

The Lakers were hit hard after their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, not because of the result but because both Doncic and Reaves went down with injuries. That immediately shifted the responsibility back onto LeBron to carry the offense and lead the team through a crucial stretch.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Lakers initially struggled after the injuries with losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Thunder, but quickly responded with wins over the Warriors and Suns. With one regular-season game left against the Utah Jazz, they now have a chance to carry momentum into the playoffs.

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After the win over Phoenix, LeBron addressed stepping back into a larger role due to the injuries. “Sounds pretty cool, sounds pretty good. I would love to get that 3-0 nod, though. Just trying to make plays. I had to tap back into a role that I was accustomed to in the past but obviously it wasn’t what it was this year… but circumstances has put me back in and [I’m] just trying to feed off of my teammates, teammates feeding off of me and just trying to make things happen for us to continue to stay afloat,” the 41-year-old stated.

The Lakers have leaned heavily on LeBron during this stretch, and he has not disappointed; rather, he has delivered consistent production. Over the three games since Doncic and Reaves went down, he is averaging 28 points, 12.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in 34.2 minutes.

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Sustaining this level of impact at this stage of a career is extremely rare. Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title at 43, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remained a championship contributor at 40. LeBron now finds himself in that same category of athletes redefining longevity at the highest level.

With the No. 4 seed secured, the Lakers are likely heading toward a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets. If Doncic and Reaves remain sidelined early in the series, LeBron’s ability to control the offense and dictate the tempo will once again define their playoff ceiling. Based on his recent stretch, the Lakers are entering the postseason with their most reliable weapon still playing at an elite level.