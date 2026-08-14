Still-Bitter Jaylen Brown Sends Chilling Message Over Celtics’ ‘Unfair’ Trade

Jaylen Brown was one of the reasons behind the Boston Celtics’ 2024 ring. He averaged 20.8 points across 5 games against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown was the enforcer they needed when Jayson Tatum was away recovering from his Achilles injury. However, the tension between JB and the Celtics front office did not remain a secret for long.

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Well, it’s been a month since Jaylen Brown moved to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cs now trust Paul George to create the same magic with JT that Brown once created. Now, the question is: has Brown made peace with the trade?

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“I was a little disappointed in how it all went down, but to answer your question, I guess we’ll find out,” Jaylen Brown said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Was Boston right to trade him to the 76ers for Paul George? Was the deal fair, considering the 2024 Finals MVP’s leadership, championship experience, and role in helping the team recover and compete? Indeed, the NBA world will get to know once the season starts.

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Now, Jaylen Brown gives the Philadelphia 76ers another star who can score, defend, and create when games get tight. He posted 28.7 PPG across 71 games while shooting 47.7% from the field, 34.7% from 3, and 79.5% at the line in 2025 and 26. He also added 5.1 APG, attacked off pick-and-rolls, and thrived in isolation. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid’s gravity and Tyrese Maxey’s speed should open cleaner driving lanes and easier catch-and-shoot chances.

Besides, defense adds another layer. Brown can handle matchups from 1 through 4 and gives Philadelphia a reliable wing stopper for playoff battles. He also averaged 6.3 fourth-quarter points, which makes him another trusted late-game option.

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On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers started their roster rebuild with the addition of Brown on July 1, 2026. “Transformation” is the word, and the Sixers have capitalized on it. And it’s not just the team or the system, but the players too.

Joel Embiid, to begin with, has lost about 30-50lbs this summer. His latest offseason photos have sparked excitement among fans, who are also crediting LeBron James. This also puts a lot of performance pressure and expectation on the 2023 MVP.

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You see, both LeBron James and Jaylen Brown have arrived in Philadelphia to raise the bar. With Tyrese Maxey setting the tone for the team, the locker room is likely to experience a different kind of leadership with two NBA champions holding the reins.

As the Philadelphia 76ers take the spotlight this offseason, the question is bigger than just their championship chances. Everyone will be eager to know if the Boston Celtics move better without Jaylen Brown or if they will regret their decision of the supposed ‘unfair’ trade.