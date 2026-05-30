“Still Might Smack Him”: Charles Oakley Admits Charles Barkley Feud Lives On Amid Knicks Owner Tensions

The end of a 27-year drought has trimmed James Dolan’s ‘Burn Book.’ After ending feuds with Latrell Sprewell and Stephon Marbury years ago, most recently the owner of the New York Knicks made peace with Spike Lee at the very game the team clinched its overdue NBA Finals berth. But not all hatchets can be buried after years of legal ping-pong. Charles Oakley is outside the Madison Square Garden looking in on a historic moment because he’s still the ‘Janis’ in Dolan’s Burn Book. And as it goes in Mean Girls, it becomes a one-way ticket to social pariahdom. Oak admitted he’s not just lost friends, he’s even lost an enemy in Charles Barkley.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For Oakley, the repercussions of his legal battle against Dolan has not only kept him out of MSG, but also severed ties with teammates. His once historic rivalry and banter with the other Charles, Charles Barkley has soured beyond repair too.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest update on Oakley’s devolving situation with Dolan and Barkley came in a recent sit-down with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. The iconic former forward made it clear that his personal grievances do not come with an expiration date. When asked if the billionaire has told other NBA players to not talk to him, Oakley claims, “He had to. He had to be telling them they can’t speak to me.”

He goes on to say that his former friends wouldn’t have something to do with it and made a very telling revelation. “Why would they… I don’t give a f—. Even if we did have an issue, you can still speak to somebody. This is true. I had an issue with Charles Barkley and I spoke to him. I mean, I spoke to him. I still, you know, I still might smack him, but I still spoke to him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the two Charles had a historic rivalry that ran parallel to the age-old animosity between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Knicks. Oak claims he once slapped Chuck in a parking lot. But despite the rivalry, they used to stop at silly jabs in the media. However, the verbal spat has become more bitter in recent years as even Oakley’s legal battle against MSG dragged on.

By Oakley’s latest report, his feud with Barkley has even soured the air in Studio J even though Inside the NBA moved from TNT to ESPN. And this was confirmed by Robinson, not Oakley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley and Charles Oakley’s feud remains a riddle

Few might remember that Charles Barkley was on the verge of retiring from broadcast in 2024. As any media personality would do, Scoop B asked Oakley his thoughts on it. Oak’s exact thoughts were, “Who gives a f— about Charles Barkley?” But he still went on to say, “He needs to go to the gym and worry about his health. His mouth is gonna get him in trouble. I mean, he’s a clown point blank. He looks for attention and the stuff that he says now he would never say back in the day about no player. Someone’s gonna punch him in his fat mouth!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson kept it on the record and apparently got scolded for it. He admitted to Oak in this interview that Barkley annoyed his TNT colleagues complaining about Oakley’s past media barbs. Those in turn caused a flurry of angry phone calls and workplace reprimands to Scoop B.

ADVERTISEMENT

We can’t say for sure if James Dolan or Oakley’s own comments are really the cause of the friction because a year later, Chuckster said, “He [Oakley] hates me. He was a very good player. A very good defender. I don’t even know why he hates me.”

Yet, Oakley remains entirely unbothered. Whether this relationship is reparable the way Barkley reconciled with Michael Jordan remains to be seen. But his thoughts about Chuck underscores Oak’s mutating feud with James Dolan and how it’s impacting his legacy in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing is especially jarring. The Knicks’ historic journey to the Finals for the first time since 1999 – shortly after trading Oak away to Toronto, Knicks went to every playoffs in Oak’s tenure and the 1994 Finals too – led Dolan to mend fences with Spike Lee at Game 4 in Cleveland. But the filmmaker is not banned from the Garden, nor is he locked in legal warfare with the Knicks boss.

Even Latrell Sprewell and Stephon Marbury are back in the Knicks fold now. Yet, despite the widespread healing, the bridge between the franchise and its ultimate 1990s enforcer remains thoroughly burned. As a result of this deep-seated corporate animosity, Oakley finds himself relegated outside what even he feels is the greatest New York basketball renaissance in nearly three decades, watching the city celebrate a historic moment while he remains banned from the building he once bled for.