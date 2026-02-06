“Still Painful”: Stephen Curry Shares Update on Knee Injury Ahead of Lakers Clash

The Golden State Warriors finally broke their two-game avalanche against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. But while the fans hoped to see Stephen Curry suit up for the Dubs again, he sat courtside in a plaid jacket. The 37-year-old missed his second game in a row after the “runner’s knee” took him out of the Detroit Pistons matchup after 25 minutes on Jan 30.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, speaking with ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Baby-Faced Assassin shared major information about his condition. “It’s trending in the right direction,” Curry said. “It’s different than last year, but something that will heal.” He added, “It’s a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise. Because it’s still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain.”

Curry shared that the medical team is monitoring his condition and managing the injury. He also added, “It’s something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up.” In simple terms, the Warriors icon doesn’t have a return timeline as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Earlier in the previous season, Steph Curry battled tendinitis irritation in both knees, which pushed the Warriors to limit his court time and hold him out for one contest. Meanwhile, the latest diagnosis involves patellofemoral pain syndrome, a condition that triggers discomfort and fluid buildup around the kneecap, creating fresh concern for the franchise and its fans.

Moreover, the setback began nearly two weeks ago during a solo training session. Curry first sat out the Minnesota matchup. He later attempted to compete in the following two outings. However, during a home defeat against the Detroit Pistons, he left in the third quarter while limping. Since then, Curry has remained sidelined, focusing on controlled rehabilitation sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors continue to tag their superstar as day-to-day. Seems like a hope mechanism, if you will? However, the chances of Stephen Curry suiting up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb 7 seem bleak. But, even in his absence, the Dubs won 101-97 against the Suns on Thursday.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors make it through with Stephen Curry vs Phoenix Suns

San Francisco’s squad delivered a stunning result in a late-week clash. Even as Steph Curry remained sidelined, the group ignited a 22-5 surge during the closing minutes, sealing a 101-97 triumph against the Suns. Furthermore, the surge carried deep meaning, as emotions swelled across the roster and fanbase, especially because the trade window had recently concluded, and the Warriors gave away Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Yet, Thursday’s heroics could portray a picture of the future for the Dubs.

Gui Santos chipped in 18 points, Pat Spencer went for a career-high 20 points, Gary Payton chipped in 15, and De’Anthony Melton added 17 to the lot. Meanwhile, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Moses Moody took control of defense. “Felt like we won a championship,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the locker room celebration after the game. Following the win, the Warriors now hold a 28-24 record, sitting 8th in the West.

Well, now, it’s a matter of patience for the Bay as Stephen Curry heals from his knee trouble. Sure, the team will feel his void on the court. However, they will have to tread through the tricky and loaded West. Because the next stop will be Los Angeles, and the Lakers won’t show any mercy.