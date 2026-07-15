“Stop All This Waiting”: LeBron James ‘Hater’ Dillon Brooks Calls Out NBA Star for Delay in Free Agency Decision

Just as fans are getting impatient with the free-agent decision, even the rivals seem tired. Calling LeBron James “overrated” or “old” and having courtside seats to watch the Lakers crash out of the playoffs. That’s how Dillon Brooks maintained his villain tag against the 22x All-Star. The Suns’ star even urged Bron not to retire to continue their rivalry.

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“This is me saying, LeBron, come back for one more year,” Brooks said during the NBA 2K League. “You know what I’m saying? Come back for one more year, man… Stop all this waiting s—.”

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Dillon Brooks even acknowledged that he is the biggest “LeBron hater.” “Oh, I’m top, I’m top for sure,” Brooks claimed. Amid multiple teams’ interest in signing LeBron James, Brooks was leaning towards the Stephen Curry reunion for Bron.

“I think the Golden State”.

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It’s interesting that the Suns’ star chose the Warriors. Golden State’s efforts throughout the off-season have been instrumental in this outcome, starting when they were first linked to a potential Anthony Davis trade, a move that would have helped attract LeBron James as well.

Though the AD talks have since cooled, interest in LeBron remains high. Veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have even made significant personal pitches to bring the four-time NBA champion to the Bay Area.

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“The pitch is, you wanna play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game? Hopefully, raise our floor and our competitiveness this year,” said Curry to the media.

Meanwhile, Green, being one of the closest friends of LeBron James, was spending some time with him in the off-season. On his podcast, he revealed that the Puerto Rico trip had a conversation about Warriors interest:

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“The pitch was crazy,” said Green. “I think I’m pretty decent at it.”

With such a great display of courting, it’s clear why Dillon Brooks chose the Warriors. Let’s not forget it will keep the two rivals in the same conference.

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Since both teams are part of the Pacific Division, they are obliged to face each other four times. It was entertaining for the fans, as the villain was not afraid to challenge the 4x NBA champion.

He finished a two-handed dunk in transition with LeBron nowhere in sight and would hit the shrug celebration twice to mock the 22x All-Star. In another matchup, Brooks and James went head-to-head, got physical and traded verbal barbs, and both were assessed technical fouls. But it was Brooks who was ejected after losing his cool.

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That’s not the end. In February, Dillon Brooks even called LeBron James overrated.

“I’ll probably say LeBron right now,” Brooks said in a livestream with N3on. “I feel like he overrated right now. I feel like his time is coming to an end.”

Despite feeling that the time is coming to an end for Bron, Dillon Brooks is ready for another series of encounters.