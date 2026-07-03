“Stop It”: Anthony Davis Rejects Kyle Kuzma’s Cap-Space Excuse for Lakers’ Failure to Land a Center

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers continued to reshape their roster after LeBron James’ exit, acquiring Walker Kessler and another center as part of a major frontcourt overhaul. Anthony Davis had already mocked the move on social media, with his reaction going viral. As the post gained traction, former Purple and Gold star Kyle Kuzma weighed in, prompting a response from AD.

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It all started when a popular NBA account, Cuffs The Legend on X, mocked Rob Pelinka’s overhaul. “Anthony Davis practically begged Rob Pelinka to get him a CENTER alongside him for YEARS… Rob didn’t budge AD got back doored.. Bron lowkey got back doored.. and NOW he wanna be a competent GM now that the duo that won you a championship is gone.. you can’t make this shit up LOL 🐍.”

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Anthony Davis, who is rarely active on social media, responded with laughing emojis and appeared to co-sign the idea that Rob Pelinka failed to strengthen the Lakers’ frontcourt during the LeBron and AD era. The post was later reshared by Cuffs The Legend on Instagram, where Kyle Kuzma chimed in with a witty reply: “You can’t get a center when two people making 600ms lol.”

Kuzma was referring to the high salaries LeBron James and Davis earned with the Lakers. However, Davis pushed back on that narrative, replying, “@kuz stop it 0 lol.”

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Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2019, Davis has been vocal about his preference to play power forward rather than center. That preference became a recurring challenge in the Lakers’ roster building.

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Ahead of the 2023-24 season, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Davis had “made it clear” to Lakers management that he wanted to spend less time at center. That request reportedly played a role in the team signing Christian Wood in free agency as additional frontcourt insurance.

Davis echoed this sentiment during the 2024-25 season, and it is alleged to have led to him being shipped to Dallas. Now, it’s Luka Doncic’s, and he made a demand for an “A-list” center, prompting the Lakers to complete a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler.

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The frontcourt also received additional depth following Sandro Mamukelashvili’s arrival.

Kuzma’s comment referred to the idea that limited cap space made it difficult to add another elite player alongside AD and LeBron. That situation became more apparent when Kuzma was traded in 2021 as part of the package sent to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

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While the “Big 3” experiment ultimately failed, Westbrook had exercised his $47.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season to remain with the franchise.

That is why Anthony Davis, now with the Washington Wizards, was quick to shut down any narrative suggesting his salary was the reason the Lakers were unable to acquire an elite center.