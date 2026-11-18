The Golden State Warriors continue to suffer devastating losses in the absence of their top scorer, Stephen Curry. Against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team lost 94-115, and Yaxel Lendeborg could be seen visibly upset as he sat on the bench, his face covered with a towel.

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Lendeborg is the Warriors’ rookie, and he’s often gone toe-to-toe with Curry when it comes to scoring. Naturally, in the legend’s absence, Lendeborg has massive shoes to fill. So when he committed four turnovers and went -30 against the Pelicans, Draymond Green pulled Lendeborg aside to give him advice.

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“He basically told me, ‘stop showing so much weakness’,” Lendeborg said, revealing Green’s advice. “Because if he’s on the other team, he’s gonna think that I’m weak and try to go at me. So, I want someone to go at me anyway, but the way I was showing it off, it’s kinda like I’m soft. So, I’ve just gotta fix my mental.”

Lendeborg admitted that he absolutely hated losing and that this was the first time he’d lost so much so early. So the situation was new, and very obviously frustrating for him.

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Green also gave him notes on being more aggressive and building an image on the court that opponents respect. Against the Pelicans, Yaxel Lendeborg scored 28 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and added 3 assists. He played for a full 33 minutes and was the team’s highest scorer.

In contrast, Draymond Green only managed to put up 2 points on the board, while Brandin Podziemski scored the second-highest on the team at 15 points. For Lendeborg, this game was a huge improvement from his last one.

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In his previous outing against San Antonio, Lendeborg managed only 3 points in a 123-85 blowout loss, arguably the worst loss of the season. It all came crumbling after Steph Curry sustained an oblique abdominal tear on November 11, 2026, while playing against Houston.

Suddenly, Lendeborg found himself in an odd position, expected to fill the shoes of a giant in his very first season. However, the veteran Draymond Green recognized just how ridiculous it was to put so much “pressure” on the rookie.

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“It’s unfair to him to try to make him step into Steph’s role 13 games into his career,” Green told Anthony Slater of ESPN after the Pelicans loss. “Depend on him like we need to, but lower what we are expecting of him to allow him to then just flow into it. “

While Green is okay with the Warriors depending on Lendeborg to contribute while Curry is out injured, he doesn’t want the rookie overwhelmed by the responsibility.

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This makes sense considering how Lendeborg is taking the losses personally, not used to it yet. He admitted that he holds himself to very high standards, and when he underperforms, feels as if he’s let the team down. The mental pressure may become a problem for him, but Green has maintained that it’s still better than a player who doesn’t care about winning or losing.

“For a guy who’s taking it too hard, taking the losing too hard, ultimately you can channel that. You can learn to work with that,” Green said in an episode of The Draymond Green Show.

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Regardless, the Warriors are in rough shape right now. From having a dominant start to going on a three-game losing streak, things have changed for them too soon. Last season, after Curry became injured, the Warriors missed the playoffs altogether.

Will that unfortunate situation repeat this year? More importantly, does it point toward a deeper problem with the Warriors’ roster? Only time will tell.