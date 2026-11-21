In July, Tari Eason sought a protective order against his ex-partner, Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez. From the outset, Teroya Eason—the mother of the Houston Rockets forward—moved to counter any negative narrative surrounding her son. She has maintained that same defensive stance even as new legal claims regarding financial losses have emerged.

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A November 19 report by TMZ revealed that Eason is seeking at least $92,000 in compensation for allegedly stolen belongings and clothing damaged with bleach. The lawsuit claims Rodriguez entered his rental property without permission on June 11, 2026, ruined several designer garments and took multiple valuable possessions. Tari Eason is also pursuing up to three times the alleged losses under California law, as well as additional damages and attorney’s fees.

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“Everybody stop tagging me,” Tari’s mother, Teroya Eason, wrote a long message on X. “I’m gonna speak. This is all connected to the same thing as last summer. And it’s been ongoing since last January. And he has a restraining order cleared through next year. Sadly, he might’ve had a spy in his own friend group telling her everything he was doing. TRUST NOBODY ESPECIALLY A BAN. This is a clout chasing world. Long story short.”

She noted that she had already witnessed a domestic violence incident within the family. Consequently, Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya, stated she would not tolerate the narrative labeling her son as “soft” for reporting a genuine threat. Teroya also alleged that Rodriguez’s plan was to provoke a similar physical reaction from the Houston Rockets star.

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“What she really wanted is for him to hit her back. There was a whole plan.” Tari Eason’s mother concluded her long message by stating it’s unclear for her how TMZ has been reporting the issue, which has led to multiple people asking her to clarify.

“One last thing. I have no idea how these things get to TMZ, probably because the case is in Los Angeles. The hardest part is that this has to be done, and no matter what, it’s during his work. Which makes it all the more awful and exhausting. Moral of the story? Keep your hands to yourself. And if somebody wants to leave you, consider it their loss; do not retaliate and be violent and steal and damage things. Misplaced anger harms you more than you know! 💙.”

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The items listed in the complaint reportedly include a Louis Vuitton duffel bag worth $15,000, a Rolex watch and Chrome Hearts glasses. According to a breakdown published by the Daily Mail, Tari Eason estimates his losses at $40,000 for watches and other valuables, $2,000 for personal belongings and $35,000 for clothing allegedly damaged by bleach.

However, the property dispute is part of a much larger legal battle between the two.

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Tark Eason previously accused Rodriguez of punching him in the face during an argument outside her mother’s home on June 11, 2026. He also alleged that she later entered his rental property, damaged his clothing and took his possessions. In July, the Rockets forward took his allegations to a Los Angeles County judge, requesting a domestic violence restraining order.

His petition detailed the alleged assault and property damage, along with threats he claimed came from someone associated with Rodriguez. According to Tari Eason, those threats included “break both of my legs” and “ki– me.”

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Back then Rodriguez’s side also challenged Tari Eason’s claims. In July, a source close to her told TMZ that the allegations were “false and misleading.” Then there were her posts about a pregnancy loss on social media. During that time, many viewed Tari Eason’s Instagram activity as mocking towards his ex. But there was no mention of Rodriguez in any of those stories. Even then, his mother came to his defense.

“You guys have to be so much smarter than this. I was hoping that this BULL—- never made it over to Twitter even after today she decided to post a bunch of their text messages. You know the cool part about me. I’m not stressing. That’s the thing about knowing the truth.”

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Since she replied and clarified the last time, and since Teroya is frequently active on social media, netizens must have reached out to ask for the truth behind the latest legal issue.