“Stop Thinking That Nepotism Is Bad”: NFL Legend Lashes Out at Bronny James’ Critics

On July 24, 2023, he collapsed on a practice court at the University of Southern California, and his heart stopped. Medical staff stabilized him and rushed him to the ICU, where he spent several days before his family confirmed he was out of danger. Less than two years later, the Lakers drafted him into the NBA, and he was soon scoring in an NBA playoff game. But 2011 NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has run out of patience for the people still finding reasons to complain.

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Appearing on the Nightcap Show on Saturday, Sharpe did not mince words about the treatment Bronny James continues to receive from critics who frame his NBA presence as an act of nepotism rather than an act of survival. His co-host IsoJoe pointed out that the Lakers always knew drafting Bronny would generate a “fairytale story.” Sharpe agreed, but then pivoted to a harder point.

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“We gotta stop thinking that nepotism is bad, us,” he said. “They do it in politics. They do it in all their sports. They do it in basketball. They do it in football, but only us. He only did that because of his dad. They do that all the time. Front offices littered with family members. Coaching staff littered with family members. And don’t nobody say a damn thing.” The contrast he is drawing is pointed: when other communities leverage legacy and connection to open doors, it is called networking. When it happens here, it is called nepotism.

Sharpe was equally direct about the standard Bronny is being held to. “Y’all judging him against LeBron. Name five players better than LeBron in the history of the game, but you think his offspring gonna be him?” He ran through the tape: Barry Bonds’ son, Emmitt Smith’s son, Jerry Rice’s son, none became their father. Tom Brady’s son, Peyton Manning’s son, no one expects it.

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“I wish my kids wanted to be in media,” Sharpe said bluntly. “I wish they wanted to be in TV, because you damn right, they got a job and they moving to the front of the line. And if you don’t like it, start you a company and hire your family.” The argument is not that Bronny is LeBron James. It is that Bronny does not need to be his father to deserve to be here, and critics apply this lens to no one else but him.

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The backdrop to Shannon Sharpe’s comments is a Game 3 performance that gave the critics less ammunition than they had hoped for. Bronny scored his first career playoff points in Game 3 against Houston, a pull-up three-pointer and a transition layup on back-to-back possessions, with LeBron assisting on both, making them the first father-son duo to connect on a playoff assist in NBA history.

Sharpe had already made his statistical case before the buzzer sounded. “Bronny, by himself, outscored the whole Rockets bench,” he noted. “If Bronny doesn’t belong in the NBA, what do you think about those other guys that’s on the bench for the Houston Rockets? Do they belong? Because one guy played 11 minutes and one guy played 8 minutes. One guy had one point, and the other guy had two points.”

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The Lakers went on to win Game 3 in overtime 112-108, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, and Bronny’s nine minutes finished with the team outscoring Houston by four points during his time on the floor.

“The Man Almost Died”: Sharpe On What Bronny’s Journey Actually Represents

Shannon Sharpe’s sharpest moment on the Nightcap Show came when he reframed the entire conversation around what Bronny James actually had to overcome to be in this building at all. “Y’all realize the man almost died,” he said. “They had to resuscitate. They brought him back. He’s two years removed from that. Now here he is playing at the highest level. Stop judging him.”

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Imago Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and guard Bronny James (right) during warm up before a game agaonst the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

A congenital heart defect caused Bronny’s cardiac arrest in July 2023, a structural abnormality present from birth that required treatment before he could return to the court. By late November 2023, doctors had cleared him, and he made his college debut for USC just weeks later. This was followed by his selection in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers, but scrutiny has followed him every step of the way.

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What Sharpe is really arguing, beneath the nepotism framing and the bench comparison, is that the story of Bronny James deserves a different kind of context. He finished his regular season averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists across 42 games, numbers that would ordinarily define a fringe roster player. But fringe roster players do not typically do so in their second season while recovering from a cardiac arrest, carrying the weight of the most scrutinized last name in basketball, and contributing positive minutes in a live playoff series.

LeBron had insisted before the series that Bronny was ready for playoff minutes, and through three games, the son has done nothing to make the father look wrong. “He’s getting better and better,” Shannon Sharpe said. “He’s never gonna be what LeBron is. I get it. But stop judging him. He’s playing. And he’s earned the right to be here.” The critics will keep talking. The scoreboard, increasingly, is talking back.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​