“Stop With That BS”: J.R. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Ghosted LeBron James & Co’s Cavs Reunion in Europe

Cavaliers diehards got hit with a wave of nostalgia as their 2016 champions reunited in Scotland. The legendary lineup of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship squad is feeding us updates on their awesome reunion, complete with the finer things in life and some comedy. But it quickly turned into a hotbed of internet drama when fans noticed the late arrivals and one person conspicuous by his absence. Kyrie Irving is prominently absent from the reunion. He didn’t even join them later like a few others. Things took a turn after JR Smith publicly called out his former teammate for skipping the trip.

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The star-studded vacation, which brought together franchise pillars LeBron James with JR Smith, Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson, and Kevin Love, initially took social media by storm as a heartwarming celebration of one of the greatest title teams in NBA history. However, fans in the comment sections immediately began speculating about Kyrie. The noise reached Smith who offered an explosive clarification.

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Smith completely shut down any narrative that Irving was accidentally or intentionally excluded from the legendary link-up in a blunt, unfiltered response. “Missing none. He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs.”

The comment instantly went viral, exposing a lingering disconnect between the current Dallas Mavericks guard and the core nucleus of that historic 2016 roster.

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If Kyrie was there, LeBron and Kevin Love wouldn’t be the only active player in this reunion. As it were, the retired players like Smith and Frye were joking about their post-NBA fitness in comparison to Mr. Conditioning King James.

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While Irving’s absence generated plenty of sudden friction online, the rest of the championship roster chose to pay the snub no mind. They were completely into their luxurious, high-flying itinerary across the rolling hills of Scottish Highlands and giving fans an inside look into the reunion.

LeBron James & Co. reveal luxurious reunion without Kyrie Irving

While Kyrie Irving’s absence sparked a debate on the internal team politics, the actual trip served as a lavish multi-day celebration of brotherhood, sportsmanship, and high-end leisure. Former Cavaliers swingman Richard Jefferson, who was notably absent during the first updates of the vacation pretended to be salty under the same post where Smith responded to the Kyrie inquisition.

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“Thanks for the invite,” was RJ’s sarcastic reply for missing their golf outing. But he was purely joking. Even fans knew he was occupied as the ESPN announcer for the NBA Finals. Well, the Knicks ended the series in five games and RJ was able to quickly pack his clubs and fly to LeBron & Co. in Scotland.

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The squad has spared absolutely no expense during their overseas reunion, treating fans to glimpses of a jawdropping vacation itinerary. Jefferson and Smith have already actively teased an upcoming special YouTube video that promises to give fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at everything that took place inside the trip.

The championship core utilized their time together to indulge in an array of luxury activities, ranging from scenic helicopter rides around the prestigious Loch Lomond Golf Club to high-end shopping excursions for custom timepieces at Audemars Piguet. When they weren’t browsing luxury watches or unwinding by a peaceful lakeside campfire at night, the former teammates spent the majority of their days battling it out on the golf course.

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Between all the classy activities, they found the time to pick on each other and engage in hilarity over fine wine and dinners.

As soon as he arrived, RJ ignited a hilarious competitive debate regarding who holds the crown as the best golfer from the 2016 title team. While LeBron James has famously taken up golf as a serious offseason hobby, smart money among NBA circles remains heavily on Smith, who uniquely spent time sharpening his skills as a collegiate walk-on golfer at North Carolina A&T following his retirement from professional basketball.

Despite the minor social media distraction courtesy of Irving’s ‘ghosting,’ the bond between the remaining 2016 champions appears as unbreakable as it was a decade ago.