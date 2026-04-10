Struggling Deandre Ayton Gets Support From LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate: “Shift Your Focus”

DeAndre Ayton arrived in Los Angeles last summer with a championship pedigree and untapped potential, inking a prove-it deal to anchor the Lakers’ frontcourt alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. But eight months into a season marred by injuries and inconsistency, the former number one pick has battled frustration, bench stints, and public critiques over fumbles and judgment lapses.

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His critics are coming after him on a nightly basis, but one man is still standing firm in his corner, and that is 3x NBA champion, Udonis Haslem. The 45-year-old had a few words of wisdom to share with Ayton following the Lakers’ 119-103 win over the struggling Golden State Warriors.

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“I read a statement that you made a few weeks ago, and I understand where you was going, but I want you to know that you are still that guy,” Haslem said last night on NBA on Prime. “You have to shift your focus a little bit, and there’s other things that you have to do to help this team win, but you are still that guy. And it’s just in a different role. So you still need to approach these games as that guy in a different role and contribute to winning, bro. But don’t change the way you see yourself, the way you view yourself, or the way you perceive yourself. You’re that guy. Shift your focus, focus on different things, and help that team win.”

His net rating mirrors past Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers woes. Coach JJ Redick pinpointed his “trouble catching the ball” after the Lakers’ blowout losses to OKC, while Ayton vented about feeling like an “outsider” amid their ongoing rough patch.

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However, after recent criticism from Reddick, Ayton put in a spirited performance last night, dropping 21 points and grabbing five rebounds against GSW. Haslem, who won three rings playing alongside the legendary LeBron James in Miami, used his example as a comparison, asking Ayton to ignore the noise and focus on his strengths.

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“But you think Bron changed the way he see himself because he went to the third option? Hell no. You do not change the way you view yourself. You approach the game with the same confidence, but shift your focus a little bit, bro, and keep doing what you’re doing. That’s with them winning, with you scoring points.”

“Obviously, they’re not throwing the ball to you in the post, but that’s effort and getting to the basket, rolling, offensive rebounding, being efficient with your opportunities, man. So keep doing that, bro. I think you are that guy in that different role, and I think you could be a key to those guys, you know, maximizing their season. So I just want to commend you to figuring it out, man.”

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Ayton is averaging 12.4 points, eight rebounds, and 0.8 assists for the Lakers in 70 games this campaign. The 27-year-old took to Instagram following this conversation, thanking Haslem for his “words of wisdom”. This indicates his willingness to keep his head down and put in the work, which will be seen as a positive by Redick and his coaching staff.

Can Deandre Ayton help propel the Lakers to round two of the playoffs?

With Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Marcus Smart sidelined for the time being, a major chunk of the offensive burden has fallen on the shoulders of James. The Lakers will not finish lower than the fifth seed, setting up potential matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, or the Suns.

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Ayton’s rim protection will be critical if they want to survive and advance to the second round in Luka’s potential absence. LA is 20-2 when their superstar big man hits 15+ points and 27-8 when he grabs eight+ rebounds. With possible individual battles against Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, and Dillon Brooks on the horizon, the Bahamian needs to find his footing fast.

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Imago Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dunks against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Ayton’s playoff numbers speak for themselves. He averages 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds in the postseason. So his grit and determination are not in any doubt. The million-dollar question is whether he shows up when it matters most. He has enough time to redeem himself in the eyes of the yellow and purple faithful.

NBA insider Shams Charania revealed earlier today that the Lakers have waived guard Kobe Bufkin. This signals their intention to strengthen depth by recruiting last-minute talent ahead of the playoffs. In Luka’s absence, Ayton has the perfect opportunity to become a cult hero in the city of angels.