Stuck in Long Distance, Stephen Curry & Wife Ayesha Keep Love Alive With Special Gestures

Ayesha Curry has been busy travelling lately. Earlier, she was in Italy, enjoying a relaxing getaway with a few of her friends. They enjoyed wine, the culture, and the beauty the place had to offer. The entrepreneur decided that wasn’t enough. Her next stop landed her in the ‘City of Love’. But for Stephen Curry, she was the attraction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to photographer Yehiel Chekroune, the 36-year-old was there for an event. Ayesha Curry dined at a fine restaurant, but not before she got the best view of the Eiffel Tower. From a nearby rooftop, Curry, in an elegant dress, clicked some pictures with one of the seven wonders of the world right her.

She even connected with her husband, Stephen Curry, showing off the beautiful atmosphere and views of Paris. However, for the Baby Face Assassin, his eyes couldn’t get off the love of his life. “My Parisian bombshell!!! 🙌🏽,” he wrote in an Instagram post, sharing some of Ayesha Curry’s snippets from her visit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Understandably so, the loving couple often keeps their flames bright by appreciating each other on social media. Recently, due to Ayesha Curry’s travels, the couple hasn’t spent a lot of time together. But even though their roles are essentially reversed, with Ayesha being the occupied one, their foundations remain strong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, it’s the little moments that count. And for Stephen Curry, giving up the Paris crown is enormous. Because it was there that the Baby Face Assassin wrote his story, one glittered with gold and pride.

AD

Paris made Stephen Curry’s dreams come true

The Paris Olympics were a spectacle for many reasons. They had Snoop Dogg as a torchbearer, the best athletes around the world competing. For Curry fans, it was the first time they ever got to see the two-time MVP suit up for Team USA at the Olympics. For some of the other reasons, the opportunity eluded him until he was 36.

Although late, it was everything that Curry would have imagined. He was part of the ‘Avengers’, one of the best rosters of Team USA’s history. He got to share the floor with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and other future Hall of Famers.

The tournament started off quietly for him. But when it mattered most, Stephen Curry stole Paris’ heart. He stuck daggers in the final against France, and before that was blazing against Nikola Jokic’s Serbia. His long wait to be on the Olympic stage ended with a gold. And it’s an achievement he values highly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“At this stage in my career, the fact that I hadn’t played in the Olympics before, there was so much excitement and build-up for me just about being a part of Team USA basketball and being a part of the American Olympic team, taking all of the sites and sounds. For that to have a crescendo moment like that was crazy,” he said.

The moment was special enough for his family to be there too. Ayesha Curry did have a few hiccups in Paris at first. But in the broader scheme of things, even she appreciated the enormity of the moment. And just like he did today, she supported him wholeheartedly despite the troubles.