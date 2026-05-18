Student Causes Stir at University of Oklahoma After Repping Spurs Jersey During Graduation Ceremony

The rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is about to reach a fever pitch. Both teams are gearing up for their Western Conference Finals battle, and so are their fans. Everyone has a unique way of showing support for their respective squad, but these antics are usually tame. However, one student at the University of Oklahoma chose an interesting moment to show his loyalty to the rivals.

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The unnamed student chose his own graduation ceremony to reveal that he is repping the Spurs. While he remains unidentified, his actions went viral among the fans. Someone snapped a photo of him opening his ceremonial robes to reveal a Dylan Harper jersey underneath. That photo has since gone viral among the two fanbases, as it started making rounds on Facebook. In fact, it even made an appearance on a Thunder Facebook fan page called ‘Thunder Fan Life!!‘

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While there is no footage of the incident, one could imagine the kind of reception he received upon revealing the jersey. He was in Thunder territory, so most of the people there must have let him hear it.

The matchup between the Thunder and the Spurs could prove to be the most exciting one of the entire 2026 postseason. They both steamrolled through the competition in the regular season, finishing with over 60 wins each.

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Only three teams beat the Thunder multiple times this season on their way to their 64-18 record. Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns beat them twice. The Spurs stood out as the only team capable of dominating the Thunder, beating them four times in five tries.

Among the Spurs’ four wins, only one could be considered a nail-biter. That was their December 3 matchup, where the Spurs snuck away with a 111-109 win. Their next matchup on December 23 was a 20-point rout (130-110) in favor of the Spurs. Two days later, the Spurs achieved another double-digit win (117-102).

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The Thunder finally got their revenge on January 13, winning by 21 (119-98). That ended up being the largest margin of victory between these two teams throughout the season. Afterward, the Spurs went on to win 116-106 in their February 6 matchup to conclude their regular-season series.

However, that was the regular season. The Thunder have elevated their game in the playoffs, as evidenced by their undefeated postseason record so far. In fact, one of the teams they beat to get to the WCF was the Suns. OKC has remained perfect so far thanks to its overwhelming offense. In the postseason, they’ve led all teams in points per game (121.3) and offensive rating (126.3).

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Meanwhile, the Spurs have emerged as the best defensive squad. They have a defensive rating of 102.2, ensuring no team will have an easy time shooting against them. The Spurs have suffered a few losses, falling once to the Portland Trail Blazers and twice to the Timberwolves. No one expects this to be an easy series for either side, with both having made a strong case to be considered title favorites.

The Spurs will be in a similar situation as this fearless fan when Game 1 takes place, as they’ll be starting the series on the road for the first time this postseason.

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Fans in awe of the University of Oklahoma student’s bravery

Some commenters confirmed that he was met with a chorus of boos when people saw the jersey. However, that didn’t stop him from making a few fans of his own on social media. While some people appreciated him for his guts to flaunt his support in front of the local crowd, others saw the fun in it and had a laugh about it.

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“Well at least the young man is wearing [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s] jersey,” one person noted on X, pointing out that the Dylan Harper jersey worn by the student had the number 2, which is also that of OKC’s SGA.

“A+ heelwork by this kid!” Another person pointed out, praising him for the chaos he must have caused in a field of Thunder supporters.

“Ain’t no way? That’s pretty funny ngl!” One fan pointed out, seeing the humorous side of his actions.

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“I’m not mad at him. Just bc he went to OU doesn’t mean he’s from Oklahoma. I can support that kind of commitment to your team and a good troll! Fair game, play on! Thunder Up!” One Thunder supporter commented, giving props to the Spurs fan for their boldness and loyalty.

Which Western Conference squad will emerge victorious in this series? Let us know in the comments below.