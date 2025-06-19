Stunning Kevin Durant Trade Proposal Offers Cooper Flagg Major Boost as Mavs Face Tempting Opportunity

The Dallas Mavericks seem done with making another blockbuster shift. They made a seismic move by moving Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. That to Nico Harrison was the coveted piece who could lift the Mavs to a title once again. Speaking of ‘defense wins championships’, the addition of Cooper Flagg has the Mavericks excited about their new wing duo.

Yet, there’s one name that is forcing teams to scratch their heads. If placed alongside the right cast, Kevin Durant is a magnet for success for any franchise. So while on Locked on Mavericks, Isaac Harris had a crazy idea. He does consider AD to be the “Luka replacement”. But he thinks Durant could deliver greater value to this team.

The date he has in mind is anytime after June 30 when the Suns could look to reallocate salaries without the second apron burden. “You’re getting two first out of it with Durant and Ryan Dunn for Anthony Davis and Omax,” Harris laid out his trade idea.

You might be wondering, the asking price sounds too high? Why would the Suns attach draft capital along with two players? “Because they get a legitimate second star next to Booker moving forward. Anthony Davis, Devin Booker in Phoenix. They figure it out from then,” Harris explained on Locked on Mavericks.

via Imago Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks gain a deeper roster if the proposed deal is ever accepted. They bring in a defensive-minded guard in Ryan Dunn, and Durant would Cooper Flagg to play in his natural position and acclimate to the NBA game. However, this idea was quickly shut down by his co-host Nick Angstadt as it would relay the Mavericks’ playing for the future.

But is that the truth?

Does an Anthony Davis-Kevin Durant swap make sense?

Harris was actually on the same terms with Angstadt’s argument. He thinks there’s no way Nico Harrison would ever try to trade for Anthony Davis after pushing all of his chips in that direction. But there’s one concern with the Brow. Over the past few seasons, his health has always been an issue looming around his stock.

In contrast, while Kevin Durant is an aging veteran, availability has never been something teams have worried about with him. Durant has missed the 65-game mark in four of the last five seasons. In Davis’ case, it’s six of the last seven. So it’s not a fatal difference if you were to compare where both of the stars are in their career.

Durant’s arrival would also be problematic due to his already tested tandem with Kyrie Irving. Yes, the trio of him, KAI, and James Harden was impeccable. But it was the same issue. They were never able to stay healthy together.

With Anthony Davis he spent the last few years out of position, contributing to an increased workload. But with Dallas, that problem doesn’t have to exist. Flagg can still play at the three. And with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively the centers, Davis gets to operate in his natural position.

In this case, him being younger and a legitimate top-tier player when healthy gives Dallas a longer window to shoot for the stars. Still, a player like Kevin Durant could bring a strong shift in power if everything goes right. If you were Nico Harrison, what are you doing in this situation? Let us know your views in the comments below.