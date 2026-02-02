“Suffered More Than Anyone”: Draymond Green Explains Questionable Action Against NBA Ref

Another technical foul wasn’t unusual for Draymond Green. But his response after the game caught many by surprise. “As a Black man in America, don’t put your hand in my face,” he said about referee J.T. Orr after the game. That statement prompted fans to ask for some justification, and Green spoke out on his latest podcast episode.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The reason I mentioned being a black man in America because black people in America has suffered more than anyone,” Green stated. He felt Orr’s actions were disrespectful largely because of his tone. The four-time champion felt it was unwarranted for the official to be stern while asking for Green to cool down.

Green framed the moment through his lived experience as a Black athlete in America, explaining why the interaction crossed a personal line for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason I spoke on it because I’m not okay with anyone for that matter, but in particular in this situation, a white man putting his hand in my face and telling me in his stern voice that now is my chance not to say another word and put his hand up in my face,” he added on The Draymond Green Show.

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

That’s the reason Green spoke about respect being a two-way street after the game. And the Warriors forward made a fair point by reversing the situation. Had the former DPOY put a hand in the officials face, “I’m going to get a tech and probably ejected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green is now one step closer to a suspension, but is adamant about his outburst.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green would do it all over again

Green was assessed his 10 technical foul of the season against the Detroit Pistons. Going forward, the fines for a subsequent technical foul increase. If Green commits six more technical fouls, he will be suspended for a game.

With Jimmy Butler sidelined, the Warriors need their defensive anchor to finish games. However, Draymond Green will not compromise respect to avoid a suspension. He was clear. If an official acts in the same manner again, he will react with the same intensity.

“But in this instance, make no mistake about it. If it happened again tomorrow, I’m going to respond with the same thing,” Green added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In most cases, Draymond Green compels the officials to punish him. However, in this case, it seems as if his reputation played a part in the referee’s reaction. Green clearly stated he didn’t swear or disrespect the official. Yet, without any foul play, he received a technical just because he asked for the official to be respectful. And the officials did miss some delay-of-game calls against the Pistons, which they admitted to Green. He explained why he felt justified in his frustration.

The bigger conversation is just the nature of technical fouls. From Green’s perspective, an argument alone shouldn’t be enough to draw a technical. Unless a player is demeaning or crossing a clear line, he believes those calls do more harm than good.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Let us know your views in the comments below.