“Would Never Show My Face Again”: Olympic Medalist Roasts LeBron James’ Acrobatics in Viral Video

LeBron James is known for his world-class athleticism, but what about his acrobatic skills? A 22-year-old Olympic gymnast just gave the Lakers superstar a gymnastics score he’d want to forget. The hilarious roast video is now going viral not just on X, but even on Reddit.

In a video by the NBA 2K League, Suni Lee was supposedly judging LeBron James. “I’m going to be scoring two of LeBron James’ moves,” she said. The common theme in the two videos was the 41-year-old’s effort after falling to the ground. In the first video, after the dunk, he fell on his back but clumsily rolled over in an attempt to stand up again. Lee bluntly said, “It’s getting dramatic.”

“The dunk was fine, you know, like I would give it like a five, but then like the extra roll was the dramatic. It would have been cool if you made it all the way to handstand. You know, it’s pretty good. It’s pretty good. This feels so mean.”

During the entire video, Lee tried not to sound mean and just judged the body movement or the apparent acrobatics that LeBron James was performing. Her critique of the second clip was even harsher. “I think that one was worse than the first one.” In the final video, LeBron again fell on his back after scoring, but this time, while rolling to his back, he kicked his legs up and could have hit the referee or his teammates on the sidelines.

After not-so-impressive performances, Suni Lee gave an average score of 5.85, which is not good. She further explained, “If I got this in gymnastics, I would cry. I would never show my face again. I would, I wouldn’t be able to compete anymore after that because I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a five. Sorry, LeBron.”

The 22-year-old meant no disrespect, and the video collaboration was just on friendly lines. The two were part of the 2024 Olympics team USA squad, which finished with an epic 126 medals. Suni Lee had an amazing Olympics herself with three medals (1 gold and 2 bronze). In fact, this earned her a new nickname that even LeBron James loved.

After her win, a photo of Lee clapping up powder chalk in the air as a celebratory gesture went viral on the internet. The Olympics X account added a caption, “Sunisa LeeBron”, quickly comparing it with the legendary chalk celebration of LeBron. The Lakers superstar also commented on the viral meme and wrote, “You’re awesome!!! Congrats on everything!”

Lee isn’t the only elite gymnast James has a connection with. He has also been a vocal supporter of Simone Biles, who, in turn, has become a major inspiration within the James household.

LeBron James has a gymnast in the family

Apart from Suni Lee, even Simone Biles has received praise from LeBron James. But did you know that Biles has inspired one member of the James family? “Simone is super dope. And she’s an inspiration to my daughter and to all, not only Black girls in the world, but also kids, anyone, not only just in gymnastics, but in any field.”

Yes, the 11-year-old Zhuri James is not only a big fan but has also shown her skills while practicing gymnastics. LeBron shared Instagram Stories of Zhuri with her makeshift ribbon twirler, dancing around their family home. When he asked her a question and did not receive an answer, he whispered, “cool, she’s focused.” He captioned the story, “Zhuri calls this the swinger.”

Whether it’s dribbling the ball like her dad or learning a new sport from Simone Biles, Zhuri James is not afraid of taking up new challenges