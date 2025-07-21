Suns’ Bradley Beal Back-Up Plan at Risk as 4 Teams Lock Horns for Ex-All-Star

Somehow, someway, the Suns found a way to offload Bradley Beal’s contract. The no-trade clause in the five-year, $251 million deal he first signed with the Wizards, though, limited the Suns’ options ahead of the deadline last season. So, the only solution was a buyout. Now, they will pay the 32-year-old close to $19.4 million over the next five seasons after he took a $13 million pay cut. With already a good chunk of money gone, the team needed some viable option, and that’s when Ben Simmons stood out. But not without some issues.

Once a perennial All-Star, Ben Simmons is now struggling to find a team to pick him up in free agency. Injuries, a lack of offensive confidence, and a poor stint with the Clippers have apparently left doubts in the team’s minds. But he is used to making a comeback; after all, he picked up an injury in his rookie year and would go on to win the ROTY the very next year. So, the Suns are monitoring the situation and they are not alone.

“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I’m told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento.” Not one, but 4 teams are interested in securing the signing of the 3x All-Star. The former #1 pick was once a nightly triple-double threat, but nagging injuries have relegated him to more of a viable point guard/point forward off the bench.

Which is why Marc Stein reported on the interest of the Suns, the Celtics, the Knicks, and the Kings. In the case of Suns, the need is clear: they need a point guard and someone who could defend all 5 positions. For the Celtics, they were chasing a veteran in Damian Lillard, but his move to the Trail Blazers has opened a potential spot for Ben Simmons. The Sacramento team really needs a point guard. Jake Fischer also reported, “We are still anticipating the Kings to be bringing in another veteran guard, and Ben Simmons is on that list of potential targets in addition to Russell Westbrook, to Malcolm Brogdon.”

He barely played during the Clippers’ short playoff stint and eventually fell out of the rotation entirely. While, in theory, the signing was a seamless fit for what the Clippers needed at the time, Simmons only averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in only 16.4 minutes per game. But a healthy Simmons becomes a defensively versatile bench piece. A wing defender who can run the second unit, rebound, and switch onto any position.

Previous Bradley Beal rumors could have helped Simmons get a job in Los Angeles

Reports strongly link the Australian with the Knicks. Insider Ian Begley of SNY reported that the team still has a spot for a player at the veteran minimum signing. Plus, with this, the Knicks could avoid the salary cap’s second apron by signing Simmons and adding one rookie deal. “Knicks remain interested in Landry Shamet & he remains open to coming back…Also to my knowledge as of late last week they were still in touch w/ Ben Simmons… I’m sure they’re looking at others as well…”

Apart from Begley’s report from the East, it was the Lakers in the West that could have been a great fit for Simmons. But it was dependent on Bradley Beal’s situation with the Purple and Gold franchise. Andy Kamenetzky said to Fred Katz of The Athletic, “If maybe the Lakers made some moves or say added Bradley Beal post buyout… maybe I could get into Simmons, but for the roster currently constructed, I don’t like it.”

But Beal instead chose to sign with the Clippers on a $5.3 million deal. Thus, the chances of the Lakers offering a spot to Simmons reduce if we believe Kamenetzky. Plus, the Lakers are making additions of their own and have brought Marcus Smart as the latest acquisition. But with 4 teams running, there is still a chance for Simmons to make a roster spot. Let’s see if these reported teams make it official or if some other team throws their name in the ring.