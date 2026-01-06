Suns HC Breaks Silence After Mat Ishbia Shuts The Doors On Lakers For Dillon Brooks Trade

We’re loving the escalation of Dillon Brooks’ villain arc every time he’s against the Lakers this season. A trade threatens to ruin that. But the forces that be in Phoenix are beating the narrative down faster than Saitama can raise his fist. Brooks became the unexpected driver that’s reviving the Suns since acquiring him this offseason. Jordan Ott absolutely won’t set his team back years by sending him to LA.

The one to say it out loud was DeMarcus Cousins. Boogie wants the Lakers and Suns to swap two powerhouse players having a career year, Austin Reaves and Dillon Brooks. With the kind of run they’re having, neither teams would consider it.

However, the Suns were most vehemently against it. Jordan Ott addressed Boogie in his own way ahead of Phoenix’s matchup with Brooks’ old team, the Rockets.

“I have zero social media impact. We love Dillon,” Ott said. “We had a big game last night. A big basketball game that we played. Loved that one. We’ve got another challenge tonight.”



Ott earned the bragging rights after the Suns beat Oklahoma City Thunder 108-105 last night. Brooks had 22 points in that game. But to imply Boogie’s making these suggestions for online clout is…

The head coach doesn’t benefit from online popularity but his statement has taken the Internet by storm. Especially after his boss ended the Dillon Brooks sweepstakes.

Jordan Ott doubled down on Suns owner’s statement about Dillon Brooks

From Houston to Phoenix, Dillon Brooks has emerged as a lethal threat that the NBA is taking notice of. His talent stands out most when he takes on LeBron James. And in the past matchups between the Suns and Lakers, his back-and-forth with Bron has only escalated.

LakeShow loves when Brooks is in LA. But they don’t want to lose their entertainment. Most fans (even Houston’s who weren’t ready to see him on the opposite team) aren’t keen to see him leave Phoenix at all. So Cousins acting like the Lakers GM and said he’d answer a phonecall from Phoenix to trade Reaves and Brooks “in a heartbeat” didn’t sit well with most.

But the one who most hated the idea was the owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia. “Don’t bothe calling… Suns aren’t interested. Dillon’s not going anywhere,” Ishbia wrote on X.

For what it’s worth, Brooks isn’t keen on hearing offers either. He’s credited the Suns’ culture under Ott for his career breakout this season. He has no intention to leave. So that phone in the Suns’ front office can keep ringing but no one’s going to answer.