Suns HC Drops Concerning Devin Booker Injury Update After Phoenix Suffers Double Blow

If there was one word to summarize the Phoenix Suns’ season, “unlucky” might just be it. That’s the theme of Jordan Ott’s post-game remarks too. In his first year as the Suns’ head coach, he’s not had a complete rotation because of injuries. After tonight’s 110-103 loss against the Hawks, Ott faces the prospect of his team being even more shorthanded of his explosive scorers, Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

He barely had Jalen Green back for a second game from a right hamstring strain. He came off the bench for five minutes and had to limp back to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ott had no update on his status after the game. “Just same with Jalen. Just felt a little tightness, just for precautionary reasons took him out. Didn’t come back…”

This was the last game on a six-game road trip for the Suns. Ott said that they plan to assess Green once they’re back in Phoenix. But that wasn’t all.

Once more, injuries decimated the Suns before the Hawks could. Even Devin Booker had an injury scare. After Green’s exit, Book had a run-in with Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu. They got tied up and Booker was in pain on the floor. He was also ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ott said, “Obviously you saw what happened to Book, right ankle, rolled it on someone else’s foot. Pretty unlucky. So, we’ll just have to take a look when we get back to Phoenix.”

For now an update on Green and Booker are pending their return to Phoenix. But it’s not looking great for the team.

The Phoenix Suns on the verge of losing their scorers

The Phoenix Suns dropped to 27-18 in the season after going 3-3 on the road and on a losing streak. It was not hard to see that losing Devin Booker and Jalen Green affected their scoring.

Jordan Ott inherited the Suns’ injury curse from his predecessor, Mike Budenholzer. For most of the season, he’s had to rework rotations around major injuries.

Even getting Jalen Green back after a 33-game absence was dicey. Ott closely monitored him for minutes and conditioning. On the January 20 game, Ott seemingly felt that Green has earned more playtime. Neither he nor Booker were on the injury list tonight. Only Jordan Goodwin was mentioned after he was upgraded to available. This was looking Ott had a complete lineup after a long time.

Now he has to grapple with losing his scorers as soon as he returns to Phoenix. They take on the Miami Heat on Sunday and all eyes will be on the injury report for Devin Booker’s and Jalen Green’s statuses.