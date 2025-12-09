Suns HC Drops Update On Dillon Brooks’ Achilles Injury After Suns Win

Before the game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves tipped off, the decision fell on Jordan Ott. Two of his three best players were ruled out. Dillon Brooks was questionable. He’s been a tremendous addition to the Suns lineup since the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston. All while a nagging ACL injury. Brooks had a scare in the second quarter but returned to the game.

The Suns won 108-105 after a very close contest across four quarters. Jordan Ott played in every quarter despite concerns about his ACL. He scored 18 points in 30 minutes of action.

After the game, reporters had to ask Jordan Ott what’s the forward’s ACL like after the game. “We have to take a look,” was the most the head coach could give about his injury. But he was pretty happy with Brooks’ performance in Minneapolis tonight.

Brooks had been questionable till the the last second. He was medically cleared to play in the pre-game workout but the game-time decision fell on Ott. The Suns HC decided to include Brooks in the starting lineup right before tipoff.

The decision nearly went sideways. With less than seven minutes left in the first half and when the Suns had a narrow 72-71 lead, Jaden McDaniels blocked Brooks’ shot. After that play, Brooks abruptly left the court.

He went to the locker room without assistance and after a while, returned to the bench. His status was questionable with Achilles soreness. He had eight points at that point.

He however, played limited minutes in the second half and managed to score 10 more points. Not all of his shots were great, but Ott didn’t seem to mind.

Although he made a decent 18 points, Dillon Brooks was a little off tonight. He was 7-for-20 from the field, 2-for-8 from the arc, and his shotmaking tonight had left Suns fan in a rage.

Jordan Ott took a risk on Dillon Brooks’ injury

Leaving mid-game may have stressed Ott, who doesn’t have Jalen Green and Devin Booker either, had he not been prepared. “We go in mind to try to help him with his minutes best we can and I know we wanted to match him up there with [Julius] Randle as well.”

Ott mentioned being prepared to sub Brooks in when needed. He seemingly played spurts shorter than 10 minutes in every quarter, the fourth being his shortest. Fans didn’t like it but Ott’s decision ensured Brooks didn’t aggravate an injury.

The coach was also nervous making that game-time decision. “At shootaround, I wasn’t sure he was going to play. And where we would be without him, I don’t think any of us want to even think about.”

In his first season with the Suns, Brooks has averaged 24.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.5 minutes per game. He’s pulled through some injury scares including tonight which his coach claims, “is something unique in the NBA.”

Maybe that’s why Ott took the risk of putting him in the game. But only the pending medical assessment will confirm if Brooks can play against the Thunder on Wednesday.