Suns Insider Reality Checks Khris Middleton Rumors After Clear Indication on Wizards Future

The NBA rumor mill has done it again. Just when you thought the Phoenix Suns’ roster was set, the betting world tossed a new, tantalizing name into the mix: Khris Middleton. According to oddsmakers, the Suns are the clear favorites to land the three-time All-Star, sparking a wave of speculation about adding another veteran shooter to their star-studded lineup. But as it turns out, the chatter might just be smoke without fire.

Just as the “Middleton to Phoenix” buzz hit its peak, a bucket of cold water arrived courtesy of Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. The longtime Suns insider, known for his no-nonsense approach, shut down the rumors with a blunt tweet: “No I do not expect the Suns to consider adding Khris Middleton.” So, where’s the disconnect? Why are the odds so high if a trusted local voice says it’s a non-starter? The answer, it seems, isn’t in Phoenix—it’s in Washington.

The insider’s dismissal makes perfect sense when considering the Suns’ current roster, which has no room for a player like Middleton. Phoenix is already overflowing with talent at the wing, with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, and Dillon Brooks commanding significant minutes and a massive chunk of the payroll—“more than $134.8 million [is] allocated to wings,” according to Forbes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Furthermore, the move wouldn’t address the team’s most glaring weaknesses: a true playmaking point guard and more frontcourt depth. Analysts agree that the Suns’ priority should be finding another primary ball-handler and adding size, rather than acquiring another perimeter scorer whose skill set they already have in abundance.

The other side of the equation is Washington’s strategy, which provides the final nail in the coffin for these rumors. The Wizards’ front office is executing a deliberate, long-term rebuild. At 33 and coming off a season where he averaged just 11.9 points, Middleton’s primary value to the Wizards is his $33.3 million expiring deal. He and fellow veteran C.J. McCollum are highly-paid mentors, and as Bleacher Report put it, the deal is “entirely about finances.”

Contenders are wary of his contract and injury history, making a buyout his most likely path to a new team. However, the Wizards have no reason to rush. As Evan Sidery summarized, “Middleton is a strong buyout candidate at some point—but not right now.” For now, he’s a Wizard for a reason, and that reason has everything to do with their future, not his.

But for Middleton, this move was more than just business—it was personal, marking the painful end of an era he never wanted to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Lingering sting of Khris Middleton’s Bucks exit

Months have passed since the February trade that unceremoniously sent Khris Middleton from Milwaukee to Washington, but the emotional aftershock still lingers. The move blindsided Middleton, who thought he’d be a Buck for life. He didn’t pull any punches when talking to The Athletic in the aftermath of the move, admitting he cycled through “anger… sadness… [and] denial,” asking himself, “Why would they do that?”

It’s a question his best friend and former teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is likely still asking. The Greek Freak, recently, has been vocal about the void Middleton left. When a fan recently posted on Instagram, “I MISS KHRIS MIDDLETON,” Giannis’s reply was a gut punch of loyalty: “Me and you both.” It echoed his initial shock from February, when he confessed, “It was definitely a weird feeling for me… I don’t know if anybody in the organization got as emotional as I did.”

via Imago Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Former teammates Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) hug prior to their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That emotion was born from a 12-year journey that saw two unproven players forge a brotherhood while building a championship-winning team. Their chemistry was so sacred that Giannis once personally vetoed a trade that would have sent Middleton away for Jimmy Butler, flatly telling the front office, “Nah, we’re not doing that.” He protected a bond he believed in, and it paid off with a title. But in the end, business won out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bucks front office chose a healthy body in Kyle Kuzma over a bond that defined an era. And now, Middleton plays out the string in Washington—a respected mentor in a role he never wanted, a champion navigating the quiet, unceremonious end to a chapter he thought would last a lifetime.